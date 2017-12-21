What Business Can Do to Celebrate Human Rights

Throughout my travels this past year, it has often struck me how 2017 has felt like a year in reverse, rather than a progression forward. In this “year of moving backwards,” I have been most disturbed by threats to internationally proclaimed human rights. From rising economic and social inequality to the infringement of many basic rights and freedoms, we live in a world in desperate need of change; one where the role of business in advancing human rights is indisputable.

Just last month, I attended the annual United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland. As I sat under the intricate ceiling painting by Miquel Barceló in the Human Rights Council, I heard story after story of troubling human rights abuses come to light. When UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein announced the beginning of a year-long campaign to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), I remember thinking to myself — this is the year for the private sector to really stand up for human rights.

This time next year — on 10 December 2018 — we will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the UDHR. When the Declaration was adopted on 10 December 1948, at the third session of the UN General Assembly, it was a ray of hope for a better world after the devastations of two World Wars and unspeakable human rights abuses. It was a necessary step forward in rebuilding a new world order that was more just, more equal, more peaceful and more humane.

© OHCHR UN Global Compact Board Members stand up for human rights at the Palais Wilson in Geneva on 30 November 2017.

Available in over 500 languages, it is the most translated document in history, and arguably the most important. And yet, we can never allow ourselves to become complacent. We must never forget the historic backdrop for its origins. Because the Declaration is as relevant, universal and needed today as it was when it was adopted. Its scope of influence touches every aspect of modern life, and the definition of human rights enshrined by the Declaration has also greatly informed the creation of the Ten Principles that are the foundation of the UN Global Compact.

Six of these Ten Principles are concerned with human rights, including the four labour principles. At the UN Global Compact, we see it as our responsibility to translate the meaning of universally recognized human rights in a way that makes sense to business, and to help them identify areas for improvement across their supply chains and operations.

And the time is right. This September, I invited 25 chief executives from leading progressive companies to engage in a dialogue with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and myself about how business can help make growth more inclusive without mortgaging the future of people and planet. The sobering background was that, two years into the 2030 Agenda, inequalities are rising.

Today, the richest 1 per cent have accumulated more wealth than the rest of the world put together, and half the world’s population lives below the poverty line of $2 a day. Indeed, only a third of the extremely or moderately poor have jobs. 150 million children are engaged in child labour, and 30 per cent of the world’s 1.8 billion young people between the age of 10 and 25 are not in any form of employment, training or education.

Similarly, at the current pace, it is unlikely that we will be able to deliver on target 5.5 which calls for women’s full participation and equal opportunities. And beyond the right thing to do, gender equality just makes business sense: full economic empowerment of women and girls could contribute up to $28 trillion in global GDP by 2025, according to a 2015 report by the McKinsey Global Institute.

We have a good platform to lift our ambitions from. In the over 17 years that the UN Global Compact has been in existence, we have seen a growing and global movement of responsible companies. From the introduction of our human rights principles to the development of the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights, more and more companies are understanding that respect for human rights is part of doing business in the global economy.

In our daily work with companies to help them address human rights dilemmas, we have been pleased to see many go beyond their minimum requirements. By adopting principles which touch on women’s economic empowerment, the rights of children and the rights of persons with disabilities, companies are showing they are serious about human rights. And encouragingly, our 2017 Progress Report shows that over 90 per cent of the over 2,000 companies surveyed have human rights policies in place.

While this is good news, the report also indicates that only 15 per cent of these companies are conducting impact assessments on their human rights practices. This represents a vital next step: without large-scale impact measurement, the full potential of a principles-based approach to corporate sustainability remains to be seen.

Throughout recorded history, certain patterns have appeared to repeat themselves. Today, as we witness increased inequality, violence and discrimination — stark reminders of the time in which the UDHR was drafted — it is crucial that we use this moment to rediscover the power of principles.