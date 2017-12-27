What causes lower back pain in women is a compromised core. And the reason for your compromised core is because of what the health and fitness industry is telling you to do.

Things such as crunches, bicycles, holding your stomach tight (belly button to spine) and tucking your butt under are giving you the pain.

In order to completely fix your back pain you need to make sure you work your whole core which is your diaphragm, transverse abdominus and pelvic floor.

Make sure to watch the video below for the real reason women get back pain and then come back next week for what to do about it!

And to find out if your back pain is caused by a compromised core download the free pdf HERE!