What Do I Need to Know About the Hominid Teeth Fossils Recently Found in Germany?

New hominid teeth have been found in Germany. How likely are they to be real Australopithecines or Ardipithecines, and what is their real significance?

The fossils in question are two teeth, an upper canine and an upper first molar, which purportedly come from the same individual. They are from a place called Eppelsheim in central Germany, famous for its Vallesian mammals (about 10 million years old). The Vallesian age was a time of great change for European mammals: it marked the first appearance in Europe of hipparionine horses, murine rodents, and apes. A variety of apes are known from Europe around this time, including Dryopithecus, Hispanopithecus, Anoiapithecus, and Pierolapithecus. Dryopithecus has even been found at Eppelsheim.

The significance of the newly announced finds from Eppelsheim lies in their close resemblance to much later African apes, such as Ardipithecus, Australopithecus, and chimpanzees. These are only known after about 5 million years ago and are generally thought to have evolved in Africa.

This resemblance is based mostly on the canine—the molar is acknowledged to be similar to pliopithecids, another group of extinct primates. The paper (Lutz et al., 2017) cites a series of comparisons with other primates, but unfortunately these comparisons appear to be focused mostly on australopithecines, not on other, less surprising primates like pliopithecids and dryopithecines.

Here is my review of the characters cited on p. 11 as supporting a resemblance between the Eppelsheim canine and australopithecines:

The overall shape of the canine. Older primates have long, dagger-shaped outlines, but australopithecines have smaller, diamond-shaped canines. Their fig. 12 compares the Eppelsheim canine to a few canines of Ardipithecus and Australopithecus, which certainly do look similar though the Eppelsheim canine appears to be longer. Unfortunately, their figure does not include any earlier primates like pliopithecids. They refer to Pickford (2012), which described a variety of dryopithecines from further south in Germany that certainly do look different from the new tooth. I would have liked to see more comparisons to pliopithecids and dryopithecines, like Barberapithecus and Hispanopithecus (figured in Alba & Moyà-Solà, 2012). The authors also don’t compare the tooth to pig canines, which have sometimes been confused with apes (Kelley, 2005), though as far as I can tell this tooth does not closely resemble pigs.

The size of the canine relative to the molar is close to that in Ardipithecus. As the authors acknowledge, it is even closer to the ratio in dryopithecines like Dryopithecus.

The length-width ratio of the canine is close to Ardipithecus (their fig. 13). But fig. 13 compares the canine mostly to australopithecines, and the one non-australopithecine (Pliopithecus) also plots close to the Eppelsheim tooth. There is also a huge range of variation among teeth that are all attributed to Ardipithecus ramidus—with so much variation within one species, it is doubtful that the character is of much use for establishing relationships between species.

In conclusion, I’m not yet convinced that these new finds are really much different from the primates that are already known from the same time and place. They might be australopithecine, but they might just as well be pliopithecid.

Edit: Comments on ResearchGate claim that the molar is indeed pliopithecid, but the “canine” is a fragment of an artiodactyl molar (e.g., a deer).