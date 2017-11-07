What Do Pilots Do on Long Flights?

What do pilots do to entertain themselves on a long flight? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Joe Shelton, Author, Pilot (Comm. MEL/SEL/MES/SES, Inst), Aircraft Owner, on Quora:

As a general aviation pilot, I sit in essentially the driver’s seat in an airplane cockpit that isn’t much bigger than a four seat sporty type car. In front of me is a state of the art instrument panel not that much different than what you might see in an airliner’s cockpit. Sometimes my flights are in clear weather, sometimes they are in the clouds for some of or even the majority of the flight.

The question is, what do pilots — in this case me — do to “entertain” ourselves on a long flight? OK, you asked:

Look out the window. Not for what you think, although there is some sightseeing if I’m not in the clouds. No, mostly I’m looking for other airplanes and watching what I can see of the weather ahead. I’m looking ahead for weather that I’d rather avoid by flying around; like tall cumulus clouds which tend to be bumpy and can be dangerous. This takes about 60% of the flight time. Monitor the aircraft’s Auto Pilot. Autopilots aren’t really set and forget devices. There’s nothing that says that just because you’ve programmed it that it will do what you think it will do. There are a couple of subsets of that. Keep the dirty side down. Flying in the clouds means that you don’t have the millions of outside visual clues like the sun or horizon that indicate that the aircraft is “right side up,” so part of the job is monitoring the Primary Flight Display (PFD). In my airplane it’s the left “computer screen” that contains all of the flight instruments. This takes about 50% of the flight time in instrument conditions. Is the autopilot taking me where I want it to? Programmed correctly, the autopilot will take me exactly where I want at the altitude I specify. Not programmed correctly or if it decides it wants to play games, heaven only knows where it will take me. So it needs to be monitored. This takes about 20% of the flight time. Where am I going next and where to I plan to end up? Yeah, the autopilot controls the aircraft, but someone has to program the entire route (flight plan) and then monitor to continually make certain that it is the correct route and to program changes as necessary to the flight plan. This information is displayed on one of the “pages” on the right hand screen —the Multifunction Display (MFD). This takes about 5% of the flight time. Weather matters. Not only the weather where I’m flying at any given instant, but the weather ahead between me and my destination as well as the weather at my destination. That’s tougher than it sounds because if I’m still four hours from my destination, I care about the current weather there but I also want to know what the weather is expected to be when I arrive. The two are occasionally as different as perfectly clear and then bad enough that I have to consider landing somewhere else. But there is another nuance. I care about the weather as I fly along at maybe 20,000 feet, but I also keep track of the weather at airports along my route of flight in case I want to or have to land quickly. Weather is displayed on the MFD. This takes about 20% of the flight time. Avoid anything hard. Mountains and the like are difficult to fly through, so part of my responsibility is to ensure that the airplane doesn’t attempt such transitions. This is rarely an issue when enroute at cruise altitude, but both departing an airport as well as arriving at the destination are both accomplished as altitudes approaching the airport’s altitude. Vigilance during these periods is especially important. Flight management matters too. My pre-flight planning determines how long the estimated flight will take. The extension of that is estimating how much fuel will be needed for the flight as well as having a reserve in case I need to land elsewhere. I have two fuel tanks in my airplane — 45 gallons in each wing — and I have to manage the fuel loads by switching fuel tanks periodically so that neither wing gets too much heavier than the other wing. Most of the enroute monitoring is ensuring that the fuel usage agrees with or is close to the estimates and that I will have the expected fuel reserve when I arrive at my destination. Winds can play havoc with time and fuel estimates. This takes about 5% of the flight time. Then, there is the engine. A powerful marvel capable of allowing me to cruise at 270 MPH at 25,000 feet. But if something goes wrong, my airplane might revert to being a glider. Reaching cruise altitude, I set the power setting and check the fuel consumption rate. Throughout the flight I keep one eye on the variety of engine instruments on the MFD display. This takes about 5% of the flight time. Talking to the big boys. Air Traffic Control not only provides “traffic advisories” regarding other airplanes, but if flying on an Instrument Flight Plan will often provide changes to routing and altitudes. If they specify, I immediately have to comply. This takes about 5% of the flight time. Prepare to arrive. As I get near my destination, I’m reviewing the weather, determining any issues (closed runways, etc.), what the active runway is, deciding on the type of approach (instrument or visual) and preparing for it. This takes about 5% of the flight time. The person(s) in the right and back seats. I often fly with one or more passengers. If they are experienced flyers we have normal discussions or even fly in silence. But if they are new to flying there’s a reasonable chance I will have lots of questions to answer and often, even let them actually fly the aircraft themselves, thus raising my level of monitoring.

Hopefully I have given you some idea of the kinds of things that I as well as most other pilots do while enroute. These are the main ones, but frankly I didn’t cover all of the things that I typically do inflight.

If you’ve kept track, you’re probably already preparing a comment wondering how I can fly an airplane when I can’t even do percentages correctly. Yeah, everything I outlined above adds up to 175%. Impossible…

Actually not really. Experienced pilots learn to effectively multitask. As you’ve seen, there is a LOT to do, but pilots can determine a plethora of information with a quick glance. So, if I’m glancing a lot, I’m doing a lot!

My wife tells me that the only time I’m truly happy when I’m flying is when I’m checking, verifying, or adjusting something. I’ve learned never to disagree with my wife, so she must be correct…