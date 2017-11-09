What do we get with evolution of PC hardware technology

Computers have not evolved many forms the beginning of the 1990s, and this is obvious in modern devices. We have the same motherboard with few changes and minor reductions in size and function. At the same time, we have other computer parts that stayed the same in general. But, what is the case with PC hardware technology? Is our printer or keyboard different from the beginning? In most of the cases, yes, they are different.

How the technology evolved

If we take a look at the times when printers were invented, there are some significant modifications. Printers were huge machines that printed only 8 pages per minute while making a huge noise and big mess. The technology has evolved dramatically, and the existence of modern computers brought some modern offline printer that printed more than 20 pages per minute. That is the time during the 1990s that we mention as the beginning time of functional computers and computer hardware.

The most obvious difference is the number of pages and the wide range of colors that are part of overall printers functionality. Numerous variations were possible to buy on the market. You had the selection of laser printers, inkjets, and digital photo printers. Most of these printers are available today with few additional possibilities.

You are now able to get better resolution, better speed and most of all, a better price. The difference in price has dramatically changed, and that could be the most visible improvement. The technology evolved and you can get the quality printer at an affordable price, which was not possible only 10 years ago. Now, everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the high-quality photos and documents. There is no need to spend a fortune anymore.

What happened to other devices

The mentioned printers have changed over time, but what happened with keyboards and mouses? They faced the force of the time too. Old keyboards were quite functional, but modern versions are faster and more comfortable. You have the keyboards that detect each move of your fingers and these sensors are more than helpful if you spend a lot of time typing. At the same time, the design evolved, and you have ergonomic keyboards that support each part of your hand. The comfort and design come together in modern keyboards, and the same situation is with mouses. Improved functionality is obvious.

What do we get

Evolving of PC hardware has changed the way we use the devices. Many advantages are here, and the most important is:

Functional design

Improved features of the device

Good price