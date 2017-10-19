By Emily Chestnut

It seems lately that everywhere you turn, someone is talking about the NFL players taking a knee in order to stand up for what they believe in.

Whether you agree or disagree with what is happening in professional sports, I invite you to think about this from a young person’s point of view.

Parents teach their kids to stand up for what is right and for what they believe in. Teachers tell their students to not be a bystander. Coaches tell their athletes to be role models.

Now what do we tell them?

In late September, I received an email from my athletic director to address the fact that some of my players may want to kneel for the Anthem. My stomach dropped. Not only did I have to deal with kneeling on a personal level, but now I had to approach the situation as a coach. I was worried sick about our upcoming volleyball match. What if someone knelt? What if all my players knelt? What if no one knelt?

My 8th grade players knew far more than I did that evening. Before the match, they went to the corner of the gym and prayed as they always do. That night during the National Anthem, the girls linked arms in solidarity. They did what they felt was right.

In my 4th grade classroom, the questions and actions were a little different. Most of my students play sports outside of school and they are sponges who absorb world around them. Kids around the world look up to professional athletes and the adults in their lives. My students wanted to know what I thought about the players and what was right. As a teacher, how was I to answer this question? I delicately reinforced that everyone should stand up for what they believe in.

Now what do I tell them?

Each day when I go home, I think about my students. What did they learn that day? How can I reinforce my teaching tomorrow? How do I help to create well-rounded American citizens? How do I address sensitive topics without offending families and communities? Can I really create well-rounded American citizens without sharing my personal beliefs in fear of “forcing” those beliefs upon my students?

Now what do I tell them?

Children of color have long lived in a world of disadvantage and oppression. When does this change? How do we turn the tides? We must open our eyes to the social injustices happening in our back yard. Think for just a moment about a young person you care about walking to the store in a hoodie and never returning. Does a white child have to suffer the same injustices? We’ve been down this road before. Abraham Lincoln and Harriet Tubman walked this road. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, and Reverend Abernathy paved this road. How long must we continue to ignore what is happening around us? Abraham Lincoln, Emmitt Till, Malcom X, Trayvon Martin and countless others have lost their lives along this road. When does it stop? We must change the world around us for the kids who are our future.

Now what do I tell them?

More than anything, I want my students, especially my students of color, to stand up for what is important to them (even if that means not standing at all). I want my students to not let the noise of the media distract them. Do what you think is right, stand up for what you believe in, be YOU!

What will you tell them?