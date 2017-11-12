There’s one word that we as humans both embrace and run away from like the plague…

Change.

Along with this we have thoughts of how we want our lives to be. Of course this is different for each person and will depend on the things most important to us.

What is the same, however, is the fact that if things aren’t the way you want, you’ll seek to change it to your liking.

Sometimes you’ll want to change many things. Sometimes you may only want to change a few. And in some cases just changing one thing can change many other things.

In fact, I once heard this saying that goes…

“The more things change the more they stay the same.”.

Is that really the case?

To some it is and to others it’s not.

Regardless of how you look at it, the bottom line is that life is dynamic and full of change because without change things would cease to exist.

So let’s take a look at your situation and ask the question…

“What do you want to change most about your life?”

1. Past, present, and future

There are 3 different ways of looking at the question and they include changing something from your past, present, or future.

When it comes to the past you wouldn’t want to go back in the past and change things even if you could. Changing just one thing from the past would create a ripple effect in every other area of your life and while, if you were able to change that one thing, there’s a very high probability that there would be undesirable results which would occur in other areas of your life.

Now when it comes to changing that one thing in your life as it relates to the present, that’s a different story. Just like with wanting to change things from the past, anything you change now in your life also has a ripple effect. The difference between changing things in the present versus the past is that the present is now.

In other words you can write the actual details of your destiny and how you want your life to be. In fact this leads right in to changing that one thing about your life in the future.

The bottom line is that right now, today, you are in complete control of how you want your life to be. Whatever that one thing is you want to change, take the time to consider the ripple effect, not only in the other areas of life for you, but in the lives of others, especially those you are closest too.

2. The next in line

After you decide what that one thing is that you would change in your life, the next thing is to figure out what the next steps are for you to take to go from where you are now to where you want to be. It’s one thing to change that “one thing” and it’s another to know how you’ll move forward from that point.

It is also wise to consider, like I mentioned earlier, the ripple effect of what is involved in those next steps you take. Of course this will be different depending on your situation.

What I’m really getting at here is that of considering the other aspects of what is involved when you want to change things and in a way that doesn’t result in making an impatient decision.

Of course there’s a fine line here. You want to strike a healthy balance between over analyzing things and under analyzing things. There’s certainly going to be equal amounts of support and challenge, ease and difficult, like and dislike no matter what it is that you want to change in your life.

It’s just a matter of what set of supports and challenges, ease and difficulties, likes and dislikes you are willing to embrace. Since there’s no getting around this, whatever it is that you want to change may as well be something you love to do.

3. Moving onward and upward

Changing just one thing in your life can certainly put you on the path to achieving the type of success you want and to live the type of life you want. It is important to know that as you move forward that certain things and/or people may drop out of your life. Along with this is the possibility that certain things and/or people will enter and/or re-enter your life.

I mentioned this quote a number of times before…

“In order for a tree to grow to the sun it must shed some branches.”

These are some very wise words to live your life by.

Changing that one thing in your life will result in shedding some branches in your life. This can range from people, places, and even things about yourself.

It’s all part of moving onward and upward and realizing your magnificent and amazing self.

I want you to be aware of this because you may be sabotaging yourself in a sub conscious way because you’re unwilling to embrace higher levels of the both sides of life.

You grow to the level that you embrace and appreciate the positives and negatives equally.

Since you’re with yourself 24 hours a day 7 days a week, you may as well make the changes in your life that are important to you…but at the same time still serve and help others, especially those people most important to you.

Whatever that is for you just know that you’re a special person in this world with so much to offer…

And now it’s time to radiate that brilliance of who you are for others to see.