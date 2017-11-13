What does Attracting a High Vibe Relationship Look Like?

1. You let go of past toxic dating & relationship patterns. You recognize what's not working, what's caused heartbreak and you do everything possible to heal and fix it. You make the conscious decision to stop the bad dating cycle.

2. You recognize you're the common denominator in past relationships. This was hard for me! After one failed relationship after another I had to figure out why I was choosing the wrong men. What was the common factor? The answer was ME! I was choosing bad dating patterns and relationships. This is where major self love, healing and reflection comes in. We have to come face to face with our own inner issues and go through the process to create the best love possible.

3. Once we begin to heal and practice self love we begin to attract others who are healed and will love us in a healthy manner. We treat others how to treat us. So if your self love is on fire and mindset is healthy regarding relationships you'll start to attract high quality men that treat you the same.

4. Set intentions when dating. Date with purpose. Date men that exhibit amazing characteristics and values. Don't focus on physical or materialistic aspects. Focus on the qualities that will create life long relationships.

5. You quickly let go of those that are not high quality. Instead of wishing or trying to fix a man you let go because you know you deserve better. You pay attention to someone's true colors the first time because you know that you can't change someone. When you let go you make room for something better to come in.

6. You seek constant growth individually and in a relationship. Comfort zones are the most dangerous places to be.

7. You tune into your own femininity and beauty. When our vibe is high it shows through our smile, our words and it draws people in. Take time to do something that makes you feel beautiful today. Maybe a spa day, a bubble bath, a manicure...choose one thing and make it happen.

XO 💋

Amanda Rose