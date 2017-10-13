You know Rihanna, right? Of course you do.

She’s the ball-gown-with-sneakers-wearing crooner of catchy tunes we all know and love.

You might have even been lucky enough to have gotten your hands on her new wild wild, wild-ly successful makeup collection, Fenty Beauty.

So, devoted fan, quick question! What does Fenty mean?

If you guessed “no idea!” you might want to sit down. Fenty, as in Fenty Beauty and Fenty Puma by Rihanna, is Rihanna’s ― or should we say Robyn Rihanna Fenty ― last name.

This earth-shattering revelation came to the forefront when her makeup collection first launched in September, but considering the fact that this is now her second business endeavor of the same name, it’s hard to believe that there are still people who do not know.

And yet a brief, non-scientific poll of HuffPost employees further proved that point ― some of us knew the answer instantly, while others, not so much.

Watch for yourself below.