What Does Gut Health Have to Do with Weight Loss?

Over the upcoming weekend, I'll be traveling to Chicago with my parents to help one of my younger brothers move. He's a chiropractor in the Chicago suburbs, and between the fact that he needs a hand loading and unloading furniture from his old apartment to his new one, as well as the fact that he won't be back in the New York area for Thanksgiving later this month, I thought it would be nice to help both him and my parents out, and to catch up with him.

Anyhow, let’s talk about gut health. If you haven’t been living under a rock over the past few years, then you’ve probably heard about recent findings that show how the human gut is integral to our health, and subsequently, to our weight loss efforts. Should this pathway of our bodies be compromised, then we’re not going to see the results that we want, and we’re not only putting our waistlines on the line, but our livelihoods on the line, as well!

According to CDC statistics (where my other brother just so happens to be working at the moment), as recently as 2012, 50% of adults in the United States have been diagnosed with AT LEAST one chronic condition. Common examples of chronic conditions include heart disease, stroke, cancer, Type-2 diabetes, obesity, and arthritis. Seven of the Top 10 causes of death in 2014 were chronic diseases, two of which — Heart disease and cancer — Together accounted for nearly 46% of all deaths!

Rather than getting all geeky and sciencey on you, I’m going to keep things simple today. I’m going to explain what you can do to help improve the health of your gut in three simple steps. If you’re dealing with a chronic condition, or perhaps multiple chronic conditions, and your weight isn’t in a good place to boot, then you’re definitely going to want to listen up and take some of the measures I’m about to review into practice in order to enhance both your health and your chances of coming out on top on your weight loss journey:

1) Get Green.

This includes eating dark. leafy greens, and adding a wide variety of (preferably!) organic produce to your diet. Things like arugula, asparagus, cilantro, kale, parsley, spinach, and zucchini are just some of the DOZENS of examples! That being said, if you’re anything like me, and you’re not a huge fan of eating most of the above options, then I’d recommend a greens supplement. Basically, all you have to do is take a scoop (or two!), mix it in 8 oz of cold water, and you’re good to go. I recommend Athletic Greens, which you can check out at the following link: http://bit.ly/2yr1I7t

2) Remove Toxins From Your Diet.

We’ve gone over this before, but just to review, if you’re eating a highly processed diet, the chances of your eating toxins are extremely high. Things like artificial colorings, preservatives and sweeteners are just the tip of the iceberg in what garbage our government(s) allow to be included in food stuffs sold both nation and worldwide. Eat real, whole, organic foods as often as possible, and use this sentence as a basis for the foods you should be ingesting: “Eat meats, vegetables, nuts and seeds, some fruit, little starch and no (added) sugar.”

For more information on high quality nutrition, check out both my Food Guide and Recipe Book by going to www.weightlossbypete.com/foodguiderecipes.

3) Manage Your Stress!

Say what? What does stress have to do with improving your gut health, and helping you lose weight? Quite a bit, actually!

When we’re stressed, our bodies produce the hormone cortisol, which is commonly referred to as the stress hormone. According to an article on the topic by David Wolfe, constant cortisol release ‘destroys muscles, has a negative effect on the metabolism, and generates abdominal fat.’ Not only is this obviously detrimental to you losing weight, but it’s detrimental to your health, as a whole!

Three activities I can’t recommend highly enough to help regulate stress are: 1) Getting regular exercise, 2) Getting an adequate amount of sleep, and 3) Meditating.

Exercise releases dopamine, which is a hormone associated with pleasure and de-stressing — Not to mention it has numerous health benefits! Sleep has actually overtaken exercise on the physical requirement(s) paradigm for both health and weight loss, as just one bad night’s sleep can drastically increase insulin sensitivity, and mess up the hormone levels in your body. The side effects associated with this will affect your decision-making, your energy levels, and your moods dramatically as compared to when you’re well-rested. Lastly, learning to quiet your mind through meditation can help you learn to work through the problems that arise in your life, and thus reduce the amount of cortisol you secrete when life throws you a curveball. There are plenty of free apps out there with guided meditation like Calm and Headspace.

I hope you found today’s message helpful! Now get out there and improve your gut health now, will ya?!

Pete Weintraub

