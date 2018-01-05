What Does SciFi Vision Tell Us About Human Nature?

The eye is one of the most complex organs in the body, and yet our vision is surprisingly easy to manipulate. For hundreds of years doctors and scientists have been pushing the limits of the human eye through experiments. As early as the 1780s, experts began creating large panoramic paintings. In the time before photography was available, artists painstakingly put together the pieces of art that could make the viewer feel present in the scene depicted. Not exactly virtual reality as we know it, but these paintings were a pioneering step for our understanding of sight.

In sci-fi nearly anything is possible. Billions of people the world over suspend their belief in reality for a glimpse into what could be possible in our future in the form of science fiction media. From TV, to books and film, science fiction has grown into one of the most, if not the most, popular entertainment genre of all time.

Contrary to popular belief, eye wear isn’t a thing of the past. In fact, enhancing our vision is a key component to many new technologies. Pulling inspiration from science fiction media, we are entering an age where our real life scientists are beginning to be able to replicate the futuristic fiction we see on TV - or at least get pretty close.

Some of our favorite characters from sci-fi media had some sort of special eyewear to accompany them. Visually impaired characters like Geordi La Forge from Star Trek The Next Generation and Cyclops from X-men were able to tell their futuristic stories while still remaining human and representing an often ignored demographic in media. The Mission Impossible franchise made use of countless cool gadgets, including the use of special contact lenses that allowed for discreet photos of nuclear codes.

Okay, so maybe Geordi’s visor has a long way to go before it reaches our earthling retail shelves. But we do already have a piece of technology that could arguably be ahead of our time: virtual reality.

Though the future may seem lightyears away, AR and VR are right here at our doorstep. From Google Cardboard goggles for our smart phones to dedicated headsets our experiences with VR have never been more immersive. The way we play games, consume media, and even interact with one another are rapidly changing. We now have access to a world that was only possible through our imaginations, where we can go anywhere and do anything in a 3D virtual setting.

The advancements in virtual reality technology are furthering every day; pretty soon VR is poised to be not only virtual anymore, but to become a whole new physical world. As we branch off from just visual manipulation, the other senses like touch and smell are not far behind.

From simple optical illusions to full on invasive retinal surgery, mankind has and likely always will be fascinated with eyes.