What Does The Brain Have To Do With Everything?

When you are aware of- what you are aware of- in the big broad strokes of our interconnected connected experience there is an integration where everything feels in consonance, in flow- with ease. It is Life at it’s best. It all happens in the brain- a neural resonance. This is the age of transformation- whether it is education, integrative medicine, thought leadership, or the location of where we do our professional work- at home or in an office- or to how we sync one part of Life with another. Mostly. how we break the status quo with momentum toward a vibratory essence of neural resonance.

Whether there is an interrelation and integration from our internal world to the outer world of skin and skull, of heart to foot, of earth and sky, from east coast to west, from America to Africa. This complementarity, from your child's hurt to my compassionate heart, from the sea world to the stars, the animal kingdom to minerals, to mycelium and infant-maternal bonding, whether intercellular to intracellular, from thoughts to dis-ease, from the past generations to the now and those in the future we are living the transformative bridge as in ideas to reality, from cells to muscle, from you to me. Phew.

As humans, any point of entry, means we are invited to expand. To develop, to find the more-ness of Life. Given the givens of Life- using it as our curriculum, we can find our place in the intersected, overlapped, entwined corollaries of belonging to something bigger, which is far greater than the sum of its parts. This is what keeps us happy in our human experience. The idea of just belonging. Mycellium teach us this.

Living a natural lifestyle and became my career for over 35 years has taught me to use nature as my mentor. All it takes is to be aware of being aware. All wisdom is literally under our nose, the currency we pay, is to pay attention. Just look as far as Mother Nature. Mycellium, teach us about wholism, - to honor the health of the whole.

My first principle, Self Honor, speaks to nourish yourself first, thus nourishing others and the whole. This includes looking within and check in to see what we need to create healing in each unfolding moment, bone, blood, heat, soul, thoughts and self talk. It might mean a shift of ingredients and how we weave our epigenome. When we coalesce and create connections with those who are different, from our rooted KnowThySelf self- our self center- we can then create an independence that complements the individual amidst the context of the Universal. This is healing.

Mycellium grow, develop and lead not as top down-all powerful, , but in a way that decentralizes power and shares it as an expansive virtue that expands collaboratively. The adaptive genus of this fungi has an innate wisdom that has the ability to heal by mobilizing nutrients almost miles away on the (neural) network of communication. Mycellium, like us, are individual cells and are little components of a larger whole. Our society is a reflection of this. This community of fungi models self-healing energy that is regenerative and truly adaptive. We, too, can embody and learn as our brains are meant to move into a flow state where our individual authenticity is amplified as unique as our embodied identity, Our society can expand with our individual thought patterns, once we focus upon good feeling thoughts. This brain state vibrates flow states that influence something greater than just ourself, but starts with us.

This is the excitement for living life fully or as I have come to sense, a limitless expansive reality birthed from all preceding moments of thoughts, inspired your deepest core desires. We can realize these while we are here in our time here on this blue planet- an integration of seemingly disparate parts conjoined within and without as a lifetime experience. This, when synthesized by our ability -to be aware that we are aware -makes for a very happy brain aka a happy Life.

IT IS ALL ABOUT THE BRAIN.

When we practice, live and bring presence to this, oft times this overlooked manner of designing our lives- our future reality- is based on where and what we put our attention upon. This is the transformation.

The invitation to transform the typical, the mundane, shifting the way we do things around here attitude and thus creates an overwhelming sense of awe-- and then we "real-ize" our influence. This impacts leadership over the larger conversation of embodiment. When we recognize this within our own selves first, we can see the power of influence on the familial, educational and organizational levels. It is in this place where brain and mind intersect with emotions- a place where words may not live, but where feelings, presence-ing and sensing do-- rather a non-verbal interwoven understanding does.

This is birthed from the generalized sense of thriving as we embrace all that is, rather than the pushing away of things undesired which just creates bad feeling thoughts. What is garnered is a renewed trust in the world, a trust for those in our world, and a trust that when transitions occur-as they do every moment- we can use as opportunity to grow and expand our brains with all we touch. Or we could allow all that is to create a static, closed, chaotic, negative mind stream of emotions- repeated over and over. The next downstream unconscious choice is to drape this over a present moment reality and retracts the essence of forward mobile motion- momentum. This fear puts the brain into the models of fight, fright, freeze or faint- thus losing trust in a new, fresh, open to possibility potential- and a feeling of not belonging to each other. It separates instead of building bridges with ourselves and to our work, our teams and our families and cultures not known to us at this moent in time. and all there is on the human connection plane of experience.Rather we could use an awareness of what we have cultivated and use it to transform and open to a potential of possibility once we align to the source within our own selves first. When we feel connected, we protect, choose kindness, compassion, understanding, good feeling thoughts about our own self first

Happy Brain. Happy Life. Happy You. Happy Everyone Else.

Resilience, thus happiness and connection are born from the big broad vista from theArt and Science of Presence and of Being. This gives way to our interconnected human being-ness, emotional and in relationality-- with all that is. A being-ness that complements, includes, lives in harmony with, thrives with a flow in the currents of Grace.