What Every President Should Say....

Every day, my news feed is flooded with drama and arguments over our country's leadership and the political climate. I felt inspired and wrote the following as if I were sitting in our President's chair. I wonder if you would feel any different if our President was to share something like this. This is not written with any particular political persuasion in mind, but rather, simply something I hope resonates with all of those who choose to make political leadership their life mission. I shared it with a friend who said in jest it should be titled "What We Wish Every President Would Say."

My Great Nation:

I am deeply saddened witnessing the immense internal conflict that's arisen the short while I've been in office. I believe the root of such division, on both sides of the political aisle, is fear.

Some of my brothers and sisters in the Democratic Party seem to be afraid that I am trying to starve out opportunity from the very people who have helped to build, fuel, and protect our great nation. It seems to them that I am working to simply make the wealthy wealthier at the expense of the citizen of average income.

At the same time, some in the Republican Party feel that they are vulnerable to losing more of what they have worked hard for to those who simply refuse to work in this country, that I will miss misappropriate the very dollars that all of us are working hard to earn.

Let me be clear. I have one aim as your President. I want to shore up the infrastructure and framework this country is built upon, the country that's provided all of us, including yours truly, experiences and chances no other has in recorded human history. Period.

As citizens of this blessed country, we can each freely and respectfully express our beliefs, even those contradicting authority, start and build families, create new industries, celebrate our love and differing faiths, enjoy a wonderful education, gain access to remarkable medical treatments, climb the ladder of success as high as we'd like, travel near and abroad, sleep peacefully knowing that while we slumber our police and military are hard at work protecting us, as well as dress and identify ourselves however we feel appropriate. These are just a few of the gifts our nation posits.

The philosophy of personal responsibility and choice is what our country was founded upon and what allows any of us to become a success in this nation. It is what I want to protect as your President. There are many, who for a variety of reasons, are unable to provide for themselves in any real significant way. Be assured that I want to make certain that these citizens are cared for, nurtured, and given as many opportunities as possible to find a sense of personal significance, purpose, and meaning in our country. Concurrently, I want to work hand in hand with our political leaders to make entrepreneurship more appealing and less of a financial risk for the people of our country, those young and old alike, so they may act on their creativity and faith, starting a business that may innovate a current technology or create one we didn't even know we needed! It's in that kind of fertile soil that our country and humanity can benefit, making the US the world leader others aspire to be be like--moving the world forward.

I also must say, that while I am the President of the United States, I am also just human. I am a man, a man like every other son, husband, father, friend, and business leader, a man full of conviction, and also contradiction and paradox. I have a history that's riddled with disappointment and frustration as well as success and joy, just like each of you. I have made mistakes and continue to daily, but I work hard to quickly correct those that I do, learning from them, and apologizing where I may have done harm unintentionally.

I wrestle with the many complexities, both subtle and obvious, that face our country today, a time like no other. Complexities that if properly addressed, processed and resolved successfully, can ensure prosperity, safety, happiness, and fulfillment for all of humanity.

My decision to run for office was predicated on my passion to do all I can to ensure the philosophy of our democracy continues to live on and bless the lives of our children, their children, and the many generations to follow.

We stand on the threshold of our future. Now more than ever, while there is unprecendented opportunity, there are those gravely opposed to it. Some countries and ideologies are threatened by what we as a nation stand for. The answer isn't acceptance of threats, but rather, vigilance and courage in light of them. For our country to continue to become all it can be, we must treat it like a child, one we love and keep careful watch over. We must unite with one another, seeking to find and build upon what we all share in common, starting with our citizenship in this great country. I know there are those who don't like me or at least those who don't like who they think I am or what it is they believe I stand for, and it's ok. Each of you will have your chance to make that clear to me and everyone else at the end of my term. Until then, I urge you to remember that we are all part of this American family.

No matter what gender, color, race, ethnicity, creed, political slant, income level or appearance, we are all in this together. I'd like the remainder of my term to bring about the most success our country has ever seen, for all of us. I'd like for you and your family to be better off than you were before I entered the Oval Office.

Our focus as a country has been off the mark lately. Caught up with the petty and trivial, we are losing sight of what really matters. I have reflected deeply and ask our focus be the future of our country, not me and my personality. When a mother comes to me in tears, telling me of the toddler she's recently lost to illness at such a completely innocent age, or when I call the spouse of one of our military personnel who's made the greatest sacrifice, it reminds me of what really matters. We need to stop thinking about ourselves and think about the future of this nation. Each of us have only but a brief moment in the eyes of eternity to make a difference on this planet, and not only is it possible, it's a must.

If we continue to allow our fears to overcome our capacity to love, we are unraveling the thread that holds this country together. All of the sacrifices so many have made to build this country will have been in vain. From our forefathers and their wives, to those of the civil rights movement, the millions of those who've served in our military, to those who respond daily to local tragedies--all of these heroic men and women, and sometimes even children--have acted on and sacrificed because of their hope in us and love for us.

I stand strongly opposed to any person, country, or belief of any kind, that seeks to threaten or undermine what this nation stands for. Radicalism, whether Christian, Muslim, or of any sort simply won't be tolerated. I will tirelessly use all of my personal resources and influence, as well as our country's, to keep any threat to our country and your personal freedom at bay. That said, I do not condemn people. People and their choices are two very different things. Hateful and malicious acts are often based upon uneducated choices, acts that are too often born out of fear. While any such action is utterly inexcusable and will be dealt with justly, we must remember that many are truly blinded to what America is really all about, ignorant to the magnificence of it's traditions, opportunities, and it's people.

With the decisions we make as a country this moment, we can break the curse that's befallen so many who do not understand our American heritage, spreading it's message through our example and not just words, demonstrating what we are about through our actions toward one another.

We are a country that welcomes debate and diversity, and we have a strong standard of moral values, ethics, and responsibilities for those who want to be part of it. It would be a grim mistake to fuel hatred with hatred, dealing blow for blow, because of a lack of understanding or difference in perspective or belief. I ask that while you may not agree with the personal choices of your fellow citizen, you act kindly and tolerate the difference, remembering we are all part of this country.

We must all work to protect the philosophy and people, the very fabric, of what makes this country one like no other. In the global sense, while we must exact justice on those who would rather take power over their people than empower them, we shouldn't take joy in exacting that justice should it bring pain or suffering, as while we are all one in this country, we are also all one in humanity on this planet.

Please help me to do my part as President of the United States by being a "President" in your family, neighborhood, school and community today. Do what's loving and right, inspiring and leading others to do the same in the face of injustice or hate. Before doing anything toward someone out of anger, pause to ask if you'd treat the person you love the very most in such a way.