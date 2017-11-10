What Frightened Young LGBT People Need To Hear As We Pass 1 Year of Trump in Office

Last year, after watching the electoral map delegate into a red blur, I bolted to my feet and dug through drawers and cabinets in search of my emergency stash of junk food. Chex Mix, Pringles, gummy bears, granola bars, and more – anything I could get my hands on to distract me from this historical evening. At 1 a.m. in South Windsor, Connecticut, I sat on the front porch, in the dark, emotionless. A friend called, weeping. Concerned family members called expressing anxiety. I sat very still, putting more food into my mouth, debating whether or not I should continue to eat or give up, wondering if I had it in me to become the first man to sit outside at this hour of this cold, crisp November night, eating junk food, staring into a dark empty forest that surrounds our property.

Over the past few years, I had acquainted myself with a few tremendous LGBTQ organizations in the area. While LGBTQ youth were certainly still in need of seeing themselves represented in the world, my outreach and community support started by writing simple internet blog posts – small articles that would give youth hope that it is still acceptable for them. Young people, more and more, were jumping in and supporting each other directly, commenting on our posts and advice questions with resources that had helped them in the past, and resources that they themselves had created. That was a powerful and comforting feeling. I knew that if I could affect just one person, my work for the day was done.

But as I moved from the back porch to my bed, from bed to the kitchen, from the kitchen to the garage and from the garage back to bed, I realized how wrong I had been to consider comfort or complacency on a night like this. I had celebrated marriage equality, our military’s increased inclusion of LGBTQ people, the rise of queer and trans characters in our media, LGBTQ youth’s unwavering demands for respect, resources, and validation — but I forgot that a powerful pendulum of such magnitude can also swing back in the other direction, slicing the hopes and dreams of fruitful youth. And so, when I woke up the next morning, I put out a call to the many others who had similarly found themselves in a sea of confusion and grief through Twitter, to the countless young LGBTQ people who were feeling betrayed and alone: “Make love, celebrate your life and rejoice – we must stay strong to win equality. #LoveIsStrong”

I didn’t know how to further carry my arguments further with people, and I was never one to start a community argument. Through my nearly fifty-thousand Twitter followers at the time, people would troll my comments and write unwanted things back to me. I heard every derogatory word in the book. My simple response was this: “The gays will continue to love and support you”.

As we watched the sheer number of individuals in our country confirm, with their votes, that we did not matter — either enough or at all — we were also sent the very real message that we were not deserving of our government’s respect or defense. Instantly, uncountable spaces felt infinitely less safe for our community.

I believe that we owe ourselves the space to feel that sadness, that fear, and that isolation. I also believe that it is critically important to listen to the many voices rising up right now to scream: No. We are here. We belong here. This is our space. We demand better!

I urge you to surround yourself with voices of support. Whether you receive support from social media or from community organizations, having someone to endure pain and discrimination with is easier together.

A week before the 2016 election, I reflected upon writing an open letter to my family who I feared was voting for Trump, but eventually decided against it. As my fears were established, and as I began to find myself faced with their hurtful comments and questions, I quickly understood that I did not have the ability to engage with them further. It cut too deeply, and it hurt too much.

I am 27 years old, and I live in the same town as my family after I left downtown Hartford where I resided in a top floor penthouse overlooking the cityscape. So, while the election process has taken me to my knees with grief, I am able to protect myself by knowing that my family is here for me to constantly support me and my decisions as I choose to live my life. This, too, is a privilege that I do not take for granted. Many of you out there do not have the option of space or acceptance to live your life as an LGBTQ person; many of you are still living in severe isolation, depression, and despair, silently screaming for help as the last lifeline. And I must mention, much LGBTQ youth have to face this tough situation with the added insult of having been too young to cast a vote yourselves.

First, know that you are correct: This experience is toxic. I am so sorry that you have to experience it — no one should be categorized by other civilians as different. As a member of the LGBTQ community myself, it is increasingly difficult to pay the same taxes as my straight neighbors, yet have my rights stripped from me.

Next, do not engage in tough conversation. If you are with the family and these issues come up, you can leave the room. You do not have to explain yourself, and you also do not have to out yourself. Never apologize for who you are! If you need an excuse, just explain that talking politics is very stressful — especially right now — and you don’t want to be a part of it. If anyone asks you a politically charged question, change the topic. “I don’t really like talking politics over the holidays, but you should go see the pie mom made for dessert.”

Finally, surround yourself as much as possible with the support that you need. Whether this is a boyfriend or girlfriend, husband or wife, talk openly and express feelings in the moment. When you can, text your friends, connect with people who value you and who understand how hard this experience is for you. You are not alone. Thousands upon thousands of young LGBTQ people will be navigating these waters this holiday season – struggling with acceptance of who they truly are. You never know when your actions will have a lasting effect on someone, both positive and negative. Reach out to someone this holiday and give someone encouragement and strength.

Should things feel intolerable, know that resources like The Trevor Project are always available for you.

My friends: Anyone who would dare tell you that you are dramatizing your life has a deep misinterpretation of how discrimination and segregation can impact individuals and societies. I have personally experienced many iterations of this harmful misunderstanding over the past year. When I have expressed fear, I have been told to relax because my life “wouldn’t be any different,” and when I have expressed horror at electing a person who would campaign on hatred and divisiveness, lies and anger to name just a few, I have been told that “words are not the same as actions.” However, I was always raised to consider my words before I spoke them because they cannot easily be taken back.

I reject these comments — all of them — as should you. Never accept anything less than what you deserve.

We are the only ones who can know the truth of what we feel, and our hurt and sadness and anger are not only justified — they are imperative to necessary action.

To those who say our lives won’t be different post-election? Our lives already are different in many ways – some more unique than others. We have lost family. We have a increased fear of coming out or staying out. We are facing elected officials and members of their transition team who have said clearly and repeatedly that we should not be entitled to basic human rights.

To those who counter our fears by saying that words are not the same as actions? Words have always fueled actions. Words incite action. If a person is in a position of political power and has expressed that women are fat pigs, that Muslims should be sent out of our country because they are a terror threat, that disabled people are to be used as a jokes and shouldn’t have the same healthcare as a non-disabled person, others in our country will continue to hear that message loud and clear. Even in the impossible scenario that the person speaking those words weren’t to ever act on them, those words have already acted as a catalyst for the actions of millions of others. Words are powerful – and once spoken, they cannot be taken back – ever!

It is also possible that those who say we are overreacting are afraid of what our reactions might mean to them and what they might do. This is where the truth lies because often sadness and fear mix together to form a sense of intense rage — a temper that we can grasp, collectively, to demand better for the community as a whole.

Little by little, reinforce what is good for you, and embrace every strength you have, every shade of your weakness. Keep encouragement and outreach resources close to you and share them with your friends in case they need support themselves. Keep each other strong, build each other up, and love each other even more than you did yesterday.