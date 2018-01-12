What Haitians Are
By Ella Turenne
On the eve of the anniversary of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rocked Port-au-Prince, Haiti in 2010, the 45th POTUS was quoted as saying "Why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?"
By ‘shithole’ he meant countries in Africa and also Haiti. He was in the middle of a discussion with congressional leaders about immigration.
He went on the remark, "Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out."
Why do we need Haitians?
Do we still need to ask this question in 2018? Why yes, we do. Even though the media may be in an uproar about 45’s comments, don’t get it twisted. They still all refer to Haiti as the poorest country in the western hemisphere. An infamous title Haiti just can’t seem to shake. If they were really sympathetic...if they really wanted to stand up for Haiti, they would call us the First Black Republic.
So in case 45, Congress, the Senate and the media need a history lesson, here it is.
This is why we need Haitians.
On January 1, 1804, Haiti declared its independence from France. It sent a shockwave all around the world. This small island nation had the audacity to fight and win its freedom. The white supremacists were not having it.
Inspired, other countries in Latin America - such as Venezuela - followed. Back in 1803, when France saw the writing on the wall, they sold the Louisiana Purchase to the United States. The Louisiana Purchase allowed the US to expand to the west - essentially, paving the way for the America we now know. Today’s US - in part - owes its existence to Haiti.
If that weren’t enough, one might wonder what contributions Haitians have made to the US? Because that’s 45’s argument, right? Why do we need them?
Let’s look at a few prominent Haitian Americans.
John James Audubon, bird aficionado and founder of the Audubon Society
Henri Ford, renowned professor and surgeon
Jean Du Sable, explorer and trader who founded the city of Chicago
Jean-Michel Basquiat, visual artist
Mona Scott, producer and entertainment executive
Wyclef Jean, Grammy Award winning artist
Maxwell, Grammy Award winning artist
Garcelle Beauvais, actress
Jimmy Jean Louis, actor and Haitian hero
Ralph Gilles, automobile designer
Andre Berto, professional boxer and Olympian
Edwidge Danticat, award winning author
Joel Dreyfuss, journalist and writer
Roxane Gay, writer
Patrick Gaspard, political director and ambassador
….and many others.
Even if there were no prominent Haitian Americans, there are the everyday Haitian Americans. The Haitians like my dad who emigrated from Haiti in the 1960s fleeing Papa Doc’s murderous regime. He came here with nothing, learned the language, learned the culture, became a citizen, got his license to practice dentistry, opened his own business, paid taxes and was an upstanding citizen. He took his civic duty very seriously, voting in every election and taking an interest in politics. I remember my dad canvassing door to door and phone banking for Obama. It meant that much to him. He even wrote a blog or two about politics. Unlike 45, my dad and other Haitians like him were actually intelligent. Actually stable. They took pride in being educated. Even if they weren’t formally educated, Haitians are genius people intuitively. They just figure stuff out. They make a way out of no way.
I grew up with countless of Haitians like my dad - people who were teachers, doctors, lawyers, handymen, taxi drivers, babysitters, housekeepers, clergy, professors, artists and journalists. Small business owners and public servants. Community people. Neighbors. People who had not come just for the American Dream - they had come to flee oppression. Oppression that was out of their control. It’s not that they didn’t love Haiti. They did. They loved Haiti. Haiti, though, became a place that had grown too small for their dreams. America’s Dream was so big and vast...there was room for everyone. Achieving the American Dream meant their children would have better lives. It meant that they could support their families back in Haiti. Everyone wins.
In the US, when you add up immigrants and American born Haitians, we’re talking about close to one million people according to the last census data. I’m not going to do the calculations, but that’s a lot of taxes. That’s a lot of spending power. That’s a lot of votes, especially in cities like New York, Miami and Boston.
These days, 45 will have you believing something different. He will tell you that there is no room in this country for anyone who basically doesn’t look like him. He’ll use tactics to instill fear in Americans to make them think that anyone who isn’t white and christian is bad - in fact, perhaps a murder or even a terrorist. Really? America terrorized Haiti for decades, virtually re-colonizing it starting in 1915. What do you call that? Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the United Nations, recently told the UN that the US will not stand for anyone questioning the sovereignty of the US. Well, she needs to take a good, hard look back into history because the US invented that playbook.
I often say that being an American of Haitian descent is like riding two cultures. Those of us who are first generation have to contend with a country that has given us and our parents so much. For that we are grateful. It's also the country that allowed police to get away with the killing of Patrick Dorismond and the beating of Abner Louima. For that we must call out the racism. We must resist it. We must work to change it. The same country that gave me the chance to be a college graduate and took care of my dad when he was ill has also stuck its hands in Haiti’s politics and elections (that one’s directed at you, Clintons). It’s the same country where 45 has now ended DACA and TPS for people who were trying to make a life here.
The bottom line is that 45’s comments were completely racist. No matter how you describe it, this is not the way the leader of the free world should behave. I am angry. I’m hurt. I am not, unfortunately, surprised. We’ve heard this rhetoric before from 45. So, I’m definitely not defeated. This is not the first time a leader has tried to disparage Haitians. Every time it happens, we come back. We stand up. This time will be no different. Haitians have a saying: Kreyon pep la pa gen gonm. The peoples pencil has no eraser. So 45, keep adding fuel to the fire. See where that gets you.
Stand by Ella Turenne
We stand
We stand on the mountaintops we are named for
Ayiti
Le Pearles des Antilles, the richest in history and culture
We stand
We stand on the shoulders of our founding fathers
Toussaint
Dessalines
Petion
Christophe
And our founding mothers
Defilee
Catherine
Marie Jeanne
Suzanne
Cecile
Marie Claire
We stand
We stand on the Citadel
The 8th wonder of the world
Soaring over the Caribbean horizon
Protecting our motherland
From those who would threaten our freedom
We stand
We stand on koupe tet boule kay
A cry
A call
A strategy
To fiercely guard our sovereignty
A philosophy
A brand
A maverick sensibility
A grassroots movement
Meant to create ashes for the enemy
Then rebuild like a phoenix
We stand
We stand
On this history that made us infamous
The audacity to be free
That France cannot let go
That America cannot let go
That Europe cannot let go
That gripped fear into capitalism and colonialism
In ways the White man just could not explain
It travelled throughout the Caribbean
And Latin America
And Africa
Leading to
Revolutions
Revolts
Renegade rebel rousers
Shouting, crying, singing, screaming in the name of freedom
We stand
We stand because the will of the Haitian people will be heard
By ballot or burning tires
Or marches or carnival fires
From the deep crevices of Cite Soleil
To the flowing rivers in Limbe
From the bustling streets of NYC
To the glittering lights in ol Paris
The people speak
the ancestors hear
Ezili and Legba always close
Whispering back in our ear
We stand
We stand on our culture
Our music
The konpa, that racine, the zouk, the jazz
Paintings and steel sculptures and
Ocean and sand
Birthed from Gods
Our muze to create a feeling
A rhythm
A beautiful thing to share with the world
We stand
We stand because without out Haiti
There would be no America as we know it
There would be no First Black Republic as we know it
There would be no griot
There would be no soup joumou
There would be Haitian Jazz
There would be no L’union Fait La Force
L’union fait la force
L’union fait la force
So stand up
Stand up
Stand up
My people
Stand up!
Stand up together
For L’union
For la force
For all the babies who didn’t survive
For all the fathers who gave their lives
For all the mothers who still gave birth
Because they knew what it was worth
To create Haitian kings and queens
It's who we be
It's our legacy
So Stand up and be proud
Stand up
Stand up
And cheer
Let our feet dig deep roots back to the motherland
The place we all get our strength up
Stand up in honor of our great
Our beloved
Ayiti Cheri