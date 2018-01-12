What Haitians Are

By Ella Turenne

On the eve of the anniversary of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rocked Port-au-Prince, Haiti in 2010, the 45th POTUS was quoted as saying "Why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?"

By ‘shithole’ he meant countries in Africa and also Haiti. He was in the middle of a discussion with congressional leaders about immigration.

He went on the remark, "Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out."

Why do we need Haitians?

Do we still need to ask this question in 2018? Why yes, we do. Even though the media may be in an uproar about 45’s comments, don’t get it twisted. They still all refer to Haiti as the poorest country in the western hemisphere. An infamous title Haiti just can’t seem to shake. If they were really sympathetic...if they really wanted to stand up for Haiti, they would call us the First Black Republic.

So in case 45, Congress, the Senate and the media need a history lesson, here it is.

This is why we need Haitians.

On January 1, 1804, Haiti declared its independence from France. It sent a shockwave all around the world. This small island nation had the audacity to fight and win its freedom. The white supremacists were not having it.

Inspired, other countries in Latin America - such as Venezuela - followed. Back in 1803, when France saw the writing on the wall, they sold the Louisiana Purchase to the United States. The Louisiana Purchase allowed the US to expand to the west - essentially, paving the way for the America we now know. Today’s US - in part - owes its existence to Haiti.

If that weren’t enough, one might wonder what contributions Haitians have made to the US? Because that’s 45’s argument, right? Why do we need them?

Let’s look at a few prominent Haitian Americans.

John James Audubon, bird aficionado and founder of the Audubon Society

Henri Ford, renowned professor and surgeon

Jean Du Sable, explorer and trader who founded the city of Chicago

Jean-Michel Basquiat, visual artist

Mona Scott, producer and entertainment executive

Wyclef Jean, Grammy Award winning artist

Maxwell, Grammy Award winning artist

Garcelle Beauvais, actress

Jimmy Jean Louis, actor and Haitian hero

Ralph Gilles, automobile designer

Andre Berto, professional boxer and Olympian

Edwidge Danticat, award winning author

Joel Dreyfuss, journalist and writer

Roxane Gay, writer

Patrick Gaspard, political director and ambassador

….and many others.

Even if there were no prominent Haitian Americans, there are the everyday Haitian Americans. The Haitians like my dad who emigrated from Haiti in the 1960s fleeing Papa Doc’s murderous regime. He came here with nothing, learned the language, learned the culture, became a citizen, got his license to practice dentistry, opened his own business, paid taxes and was an upstanding citizen. He took his civic duty very seriously, voting in every election and taking an interest in politics. I remember my dad canvassing door to door and phone banking for Obama. It meant that much to him. He even wrote a blog or two about politics. Unlike 45, my dad and other Haitians like him were actually intelligent. Actually stable. They took pride in being educated. Even if they weren’t formally educated, Haitians are genius people intuitively. They just figure stuff out. They make a way out of no way.

I grew up with countless of Haitians like my dad - people who were teachers, doctors, lawyers, handymen, taxi drivers, babysitters, housekeepers, clergy, professors, artists and journalists. Small business owners and public servants. Community people. Neighbors. People who had not come just for the American Dream - they had come to flee oppression. Oppression that was out of their control. It’s not that they didn’t love Haiti. They did. They loved Haiti. Haiti, though, became a place that had grown too small for their dreams. America’s Dream was so big and vast...there was room for everyone. Achieving the American Dream meant their children would have better lives. It meant that they could support their families back in Haiti. Everyone wins.

In the US, when you add up immigrants and American born Haitians, we’re talking about close to one million people according to the last census data. I’m not going to do the calculations, but that’s a lot of taxes. That’s a lot of spending power. That’s a lot of votes, especially in cities like New York, Miami and Boston.

These days, 45 will have you believing something different. He will tell you that there is no room in this country for anyone who basically doesn’t look like him. He’ll use tactics to instill fear in Americans to make them think that anyone who isn’t white and christian is bad - in fact, perhaps a murder or even a terrorist. Really? America terrorized Haiti for decades, virtually re-colonizing it starting in 1915. What do you call that? Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the United Nations, recently told the UN that the US will not stand for anyone questioning the sovereignty of the US. Well, she needs to take a good, hard look back into history because the US invented that playbook.

I often say that being an American of Haitian descent is like riding two cultures. Those of us who are first generation have to contend with a country that has given us and our parents so much. For that we are grateful. It's also the country that allowed police to get away with the killing of Patrick Dorismond and the beating of Abner Louima. For that we must call out the racism. We must resist it. We must work to change it. The same country that gave me the chance to be a college graduate and took care of my dad when he was ill has also stuck its hands in Haiti’s politics and elections (that one’s directed at you, Clintons). It’s the same country where 45 has now ended DACA and TPS for people who were trying to make a life here.

The bottom line is that 45’s comments were completely racist. No matter how you describe it, this is not the way the leader of the free world should behave. I am angry. I’m hurt. I am not, unfortunately, surprised. We’ve heard this rhetoric before from 45. So, I’m definitely not defeated. This is not the first time a leader has tried to disparage Haitians. Every time it happens, we come back. We stand up. This time will be no different. Haitians have a saying: Kreyon pep la pa gen gonm. The peoples pencil has no eraser. So 45, keep adding fuel to the fire. See where that gets you.

Stand by Ella Turenne

We stand

We stand on the mountaintops we are named for

Ayiti

Le Pearles des Antilles, the richest in history and culture

We stand

We stand on the shoulders of our founding fathers

Toussaint

Dessalines

Petion

Christophe

And our founding mothers

Defilee

Catherine

Marie Jeanne

Suzanne

Cecile

Marie Claire

We stand

We stand on the Citadel

The 8th wonder of the world

Soaring over the Caribbean horizon

Protecting our motherland

From those who would threaten our freedom

We stand

We stand on koupe tet boule kay

A cry

A call

A strategy

To fiercely guard our sovereignty

A philosophy

A brand

A maverick sensibility

A grassroots movement

Meant to create ashes for the enemy

Then rebuild like a phoenix

We stand

We stand

On this history that made us infamous

The audacity to be free

That France cannot let go

That America cannot let go

That Europe cannot let go

That gripped fear into capitalism and colonialism

In ways the White man just could not explain

It travelled throughout the Caribbean

And Latin America

And Africa

Leading to

Revolutions

Revolts

Renegade rebel rousers

Shouting, crying, singing, screaming in the name of freedom

We stand

We stand because the will of the Haitian people will be heard

By ballot or burning tires

Or marches or carnival fires

From the deep crevices of Cite Soleil

To the flowing rivers in Limbe

From the bustling streets of NYC

To the glittering lights in ol Paris

The people speak

the ancestors hear

Ezili and Legba always close

Whispering back in our ear

We stand

We stand on our culture

Our music

The konpa, that racine, the zouk, the jazz

Paintings and steel sculptures and

Ocean and sand

Birthed from Gods

Our muze to create a feeling

A rhythm

A beautiful thing to share with the world

We stand

We stand because without out Haiti

There would be no America as we know it

There would be no First Black Republic as we know it

There would be no griot

There would be no soup joumou

There would be Haitian Jazz

There would be no L’union Fait La Force

L’union fait la force

L’union fait la force

So stand up

Stand up

Stand up

My people

Stand up!

Stand up together

For L’union

For la force

For all the babies who didn’t survive

For all the fathers who gave their lives

For all the mothers who still gave birth

Because they knew what it was worth

To create Haitian kings and queens

It's who we be

It's our legacy

So Stand up and be proud

Stand up

Stand up

And cheer

Let our feet dig deep roots back to the motherland

The place we all get our strength up

Stand up in honor of our great

Our beloved