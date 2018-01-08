What Happened?

©I’ve been working out for oh, about as long as I can remember. Yes, I guess you can say fitness has always been an important component of my life and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. I like the feeling of accomplishment and the peace; yes there is peace in the gym…even with all of that loud clanking of steel, grunts, and, screams, that come from working out…there is a certain peace that can only be found in the gym.

When I first started working out the results were incredible as I went from a small kid who was nothing more than a bunch of skin and bones to a young man with definition, tone, and bulk. I was never been and will never be one of those guys who wears his clothes skin tight showing every set and rep he did, choosing instead to go with a friend of mine refers to as my, “chic baggy look”…Chic baggy…but you could still tell I was spending my fair share of time in the gym.

Then a funny thing happened…I noticed that I was not growing anymore. The problem wasn’t with my effort as I was just as intense as ever. Eating had always been a challenge for me but by this time, I had conditioned myself to eat the right things. The schedule I kept was the same and I was ever diligent with that, hardly if ever missing a day.

So what was the problem you ask…why was I no longer seeing results…it’s simple…I kept on doing the same thing, and expecting to see something different. Yes, it’s true your body can become conditioned to the same old workout routine and consequently, nothing changes. So in order for me to get back to a place of seeing results—a place of growth if you will, I had to change up my routine.

***

Have you noticed that you’re no longer seeing the desired results? Have you noticed that you’ve…stopped growing? Oh you’re doing all of the right things in life, working hard in your career and home, being the best man or woman you could be…but things have become, stagnant. Things have become stagnant and it has nothing to do with you not being worthy of the best, no; things have stalled…because you’re stuck in the same routine. Oh it worked five or six years ago, but for where you are now it no longer has a place in your life, it lacks relevancy.

It’s early in this beautiful New Year that we have been blessed to see and your goals are still right there in front of you. Don’t bring that same stale workout that has been governing your life with you. Take a step back…be proud of the results you’ve seen in the past…decide it’s time to grow…