What Happens at the Subatomic Level When One Person Touches Another?

Is it possible for the human body to create an electromagnetic field?

Answer by Jack Fraser, Master’s Physics, University of Oxford, on Quora:

I want you to imagine me punching you hard, in the nose.

Trust me, it’ll help make this description much more fun! Imagine you said something rude about my mother, if it helps.

Did that hurt? I’m no fighter, but I imagine it probably did.

Why did it hurt?

Well my fist connected rather rapidly with your face, and that ought to do it.

But what does it mean to “connect”, or “touch”?

Our bodies are made up of cells, which are made up of atoms. And atoms are… well they’re mostly empty space.

An atom is a centralized region of extreme density and positive charge (the nucleus), surrounded by a region of standing ‘probability waves’ which describe the wave function of the electron.

In other words, an atom is basically a ‘fuzzy’ (technical term) ball of charges.

Something like this:

Image credit: The Electron Cloud

(The planetary orbital model you probably have in your head is about 100 years out of date — it comes from the 1913 Bohr model of the atom, which was superseded in 1925 by the Schrodinger model).

So.

How can I punch you, if your face, and indeed my hand, are just made up of fuzzy balls?

There’s no concept of “solid” at this level — so why should my hand make contact with your face?

The answer lies in the electric field.

Every atom has its own electric field, and when you put two atoms close together, they can mess around with the electric field of the other.

In some circumstances, this “messing around” is what leads to atomic bonding — the atoms and their electrons “find a way” to coexist in a way that minimizes their mutual energy, and they resist being pulled apart. This is what we interpret as an atomic bond.

But sometimes, it means they just bounce off each other. The two electron fields repel each other, and the atoms go flying apart.

So, what you experience when my fist connects with your nose is actually the electrons in my fist repelling those in your nose.

This repulsion obviously then causes a chain reaction with all the other atoms in your face, which are all mutually interacting with each other, and they all repel in unison from my fist (that’s why your nose doesn’t atomize into trillions of atoms!)

Specialized sections of your body then generate electrical signals, which are fired along other specialized sections of your body, into a really specialized section of your body — which results in a cascade of electrical signals being transmitted through the entire unit.

In other words — the sensors in your nose send a message along the nerves into your brain, which you then process as pain.

“Ow”, you say, “what was that for?”

Don’t you see?! Everything that just happened was because of the electric fields of our bodies!

Everything you just experienced occurred because we’re both surrounded by our own personal force field, and the insides of our bodies contain electrical generators, which they use to send signals through our body.

Virtually every single process which is keeping you alive can be traced back to an electric field that some component of your body is creating.

Even as I’m typing this, the only thing letting me do it is the electric field in my fingers depressing the keys in my laptop! The only thing stopping me falling through the chair is my body’s specialized ArseField™ which is repelling the chair!

My eyes are intercepting the electromagnetic radiation (and let’s not even get started on the fact that I am constantly outputting a low level radiation field in the infrared region!) and turning that into yet more electrical signals.

Not only is it possible that the human body creates EM fields — it is the only way you can possibly exist as a coherent entity!

You are an electric field — a giant electric field which holds your atoms together, and which uses other electric fields to talk to other bits of yourself.

Everything is so cool when you break it down like this, right?!