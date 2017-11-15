What Happens If Roy Moore's Vote Is Necessary To Pass GOP Tax Bill?

There is one emerging scenario (which currently is in no way certain) where the Republican Party might just have to decide to swallow its outrage -- at least temporarily -- and welcome Senator Roy Moore into their ranks on Capitol Hill, no matter what he did with underage women in the past. Because if Moore wins his special election in Alabama while at the same time two Republican senators have publicly announced they'll be voting "no" on the GOP tax bill, then Moore's vote becomes the deciding one. If this comes to pass, the GOP will be faced with the hard choice of ignoring all their previous denunciations of Moore in order to pull off their first legislative win since Donald Trump took office. Call it a striking moral/political dilemma.

Moral decisions can always have a political aspect to them, but when the accused person is a politician this cannot be escaped -- politics is definitely going to influence public opinion in such a case. It depends, to put it bluntly, whether the accused person is from your political team or not. It shouldn't matter, of course, but the public just isn't all that morally consistent when it comes to the political arena. Ethics are supposed to somehow be above crass political considerations, but most of us fail to achieve such consistency across party lines.

This is being pointed out now, as more and more Republicans echo Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's unequivocal "I believe the women" statement. If you believe the women, then the inescapable conclusion is that Roy Moore is unfit for office. If you believe the women, then this man is not only a child molester (the encounter with the 14-year-old) but also an attempted rapist (the encounter with the 16-year-old waitress). How can you be morally OK with someone like that sitting in the United States Senate and representing your political party?

But the next question is pretty painfully obvious, even for Republicans who do believe the women. Because why would they believe these women while simultaneously believing that every single one of the women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual impropriety is nothing short of a liar? The media already have begun asking this question, although so far most Republicans (including McConnell) have brushed it off. But it's pretty easy to see that partisanship matters when deciding whether to believe the accuser or the accused.

Of course, whether we admit it or not, we all have a filter of believability when hearing accusations of a "he-said/she-said" nature. For example, if a prominent man was accused of sexual misbehavior by a single woman who was suing him in civil court for twenty million dollars, most of us would retain at least some skepticism. "She's doing it for the money" would occur to us, whether we chose to believe it or not in the end. However, if there are multiple accusers who all have a very similar story, the accusations become more believable overall. If the accusers are not seeking either criminal penalties or financial compensation, then they become easier for most to believe, because they obviously aren't "getting anything" out of going public. The nature of the accusation matters, too. Sexual harassment is one thing, sexual attacks are another, in other words. There are all sorts of these factors that are taken into account when such accusations are made: the age of the parties involved, how long it has been since the allegations happened, what both parties did immediately afterwards, whether there are contemporaneous corroborating accounts (whether the victim told anyone what happened at the time, in other words), and of course the sheer number of the accusations.

When accusations are made, at times they seem to reach a tipping point where it's almost impossible to <em>not believe the accusers. The most obvious example is when the number of the accusations grows to the point where it gets very hard to impugn all of them. Bill Cosby is probably the most prominent case in this regard. When the number of accusers was very small, doubt remained for many people. When it grew to double digits, it became harder to explain away. But when it became dozens upon dozens of women essentially telling exactly the same story, it became almost impossible not to believe that Cosby was indeed guilty of horrendous sexual crimes. At some point, a critical mass is achieved -- one that can also be achieved with enough corroborating evidence, or in ways other than just the high number of accusers.

It's hard enough for accusers to be believed when the accused person is a well-loved prominent public figure (like an entertainer). When the subject is a politician, however, a whole other set of criteria gets added to the believability filter. Is the accuser a member of the opposite political party? Has he or she ever donated to political candidates? Which candidate did they vote for in the past election? These questions are immaterial for accusations against entertainers (or other public figures), but they become important when the accused is a politician -- and especially so when accusations are raised in the midst of a campaign.

Republicans, stung by being accused of believing Moore's accusers but not Trump's accusers, are deploying "whataboutism" to blunt the attacks. In this case, however, they do have a point. "What about Bill Clinton?" they ask, knowing full well this is a weak spot for Democrats. Most Democrats supported Bill Clinton. Most Democrats supported him all the way through the Monica Lewinsky impeachment mess. But even more pertinent to what's going on now with Moore is what happened when Clinton first ran for president. At the time, several women made accusations of sexual impropriety against Bill Clinton. They even had a political (and derogatory and sexist) term for it: "bimbo eruptions." And nobody in the Clinton camp was shy in their attempts to destroy the credibility of the accusers. Hillary Clinton was foremost among her husband's defenders, using rather harsh language to describe his accusers. James Carville was probably the most colorful, pointing out: "If you drag a $100 bill through a trailer park, you never know what you'll find."

Democrats now fall back on the same argument defenders of Civil War statues use: "It was a different time, we simply can't judge by today's standards what happened back then." But it wasn't a century-and-a-half ago, it was only 25 years ago (or less, for Lewinsky). Things were different, to be sure, but that doesn't excuse Democrats from believing the accused over the accusers back then -- or since, for that matter, since many Democrats have never really come to grips with the fact that they sided with the accused, not the accuser. In fact, it's hard for anyone who went on the record back then in support of Bill Clinton to now denounce Donald Trump for his own questionable sexual past. Because they are quite obviously using a partisan lens to do so.

But back to the present. Democrats made a choice back in Bill Clinton's time, and they have to live with it. Now Republicans may face a choice on how to handle Roy Moore, which may create enormous political blowback of one type or another.

The ideal thing for Republicans to now do would be to hustle the tax bill through Congress so quickly that Moore's vote doesn't even come into play. If they can pass a bill through both houses of Congress before the December 12th election in Alabama, then the issue will be over and done with by the time they have to decide what to do about Moore. But that is an incredibly fast timeline for such a major piece of legislation. It could be done, but only if there are no bumps in the legislative road.

If, as is more likely, the bill hasn't made it in identical form through both houses of Congress before the election, and if two Republican senators are already against it, then Roy Moore's vote becomes critical to passage. That's also assuming Moore wins, which at this point is in no way certain. If the Democrat wins or even if another Republican wins in a write-in campaign, then the issue of Moore's vote won't even come up. So there are a lot of "ifs" in this scenario, admittedly.

But if it does happen, then Republicans are going to have to allow Moore to be seated in the Senate, allow him to vote for the tax bill, and then possibly attempt to expel him from the chamber for moral turpitude. That sets up Democrats to decry GOP political cynicism all throughout the 2018 election cycle. The ads would be pretty easy to write: "They allowed Moore to vote to pass their horrendous tax bill, and then -- and only then -- they discovered their moral compass and chucked him out!" Or how about: "The Republicans needed the help of a child molester to get anything done in Congress, and Congressman X voted with him."

Republicans are already going to have to defend their stance on Moore next year. No matter what happens in the election, Democrats across the country will be making the attempt to tie the entire Republican Party to an accused child molester and attempted rapist. What Republicans say and do over the next month <em>will appear in ads against them -- that much is already all but guaranteed. Cynically having to use Moore as the critical vote to pass their only major piece of legislation under Trump is only going to make this bad situation for Republican candidates much worse. In fact, at this point, the best possible outcome for Republicans -- in the long term -- would be for Moore to lose his race. You have to wonder how many GOP politicians are right now secretly praying for Moore to lose, in fact. Because if he does win, the tax bill vote certainly won't be the only moral/political dilemma they'll face, that much is for certain.

Chris Weigant blogs at: <a href="http://www.chrisweigant.com/2017/11/15/what-happens-if-roy-moores-vote-is-necessary-to-pass-gop-tax-bill/" title="ChrisWeigant.com"><img src="http://www.chrisweigant.com/cw/wp-content/themes/crispy2/pix/cwlogo.jpg" alt="ChrisWeigant.com" height="29" width="160" />