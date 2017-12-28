What Having A Pool Says About Your Energy Consumption Habits

Swimming is one of the most popular sports activities around the world. Nothing beats jumping into a pool on a hot summer’s day but they are a major energy and water guzzler. And that’s not all -- the garden space sacrificed to make room for a pool in your backyard may also have significant environmental costs.

Let’s say you’re looking to build an inground concrete pool, which is the most popular choice for large backyard pools. A major component of concrete is cement, which comes with a long list of environmental impacts.

Cement production is the third-ranking producer of man-made carbon dioxide in the world, after transport and energy generation, and accounts for about 4-5% of the worldwide total of CO2 emissions, according to greenspec.co.uk.

Environmental costs notwithstanding, building a concrete pool will drain your wallet from the get-go. Initial cost of installing a concrete pool can range between USD50K-100K as concrete pools tend to be larger and will need regular maintenance such as acid washes and re-plastering, homeadvisor.com says. Over a 10-year period, you can expect to pay an average of USD27,400, the home-projects website estimates.

Let’s now throw in the costs of maintenance into the mix.

To keep an outdoor pool (without a cover) at a comfortable 82 degrees Fahrenheit in New York for five months a year comes in at around USD1,220, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE). Energy consumption for each degree rise in temperature will cost 10%–30% more in energy costs, depending on your location, the DoE says.

But it isn’t all bad news -- with the help of a pool cover, that bill of over a thousand bucks per swimming season in New York can drop to just USD200, the DoE says.

“Once the pool is heated an automatic pool cover will do a great job of keeping the heat in. If you want to keep your pool at a comfortable swimmable temperature year round, an automatic pool cover will more than pay for itself in the long run,” Reed Hauge, COO of All-Safe Products says.

Keeping a pool clean also consumes a massive amount of energy. The pumps that circulate chemicals and aerate water to keep pools clean and free of algae churns a great deal of energy, with the DoE estimating that private pool pumps accounted for 0.9% of all U.S. residential energy consumption in 2001.

Pools require a lot of water -- they use up water through evaporation, filtering, periodic draining and refilling -- even kids’ diving and cannonballing can add up to a fair bit of water wastage.

In the Northern Territories of Australia, where the summers are long, hot and dry, up to 300 litres of pool water (about 30 buckets) can evaporate under the harsh sun in a single day, says the Department of Land Resource Management.

The evaporation rate from an outdoor pool varies depending on the pool's temperature, air temperature and humidity, and the wind speed at the pool surface, U.S. Department of Energy says.

Let’s assume the average supply of your backyard hose is around 17 litres a minute. In summer, you’d likely need to top the pool up for about half an hour every day or second day. Add this top-up to the water lost through evaporation (approximately 9000 litres/month) and your pool’s water use could reach around 24,000 litres per month -- a huge amount, given that a family of three uses about the same in the same period.

Pool covers minimize evaporation from both outdoor and indoor pools and covering a pool when it is not in use is the single most effective means of reducing pool heating costs, it says. Savings of 50%–70% are possible, according to the US energy authority.

Now, let’s say you considered all of the above and decided against a pool and went with a garden instead.

Even an average-size pool can take up a lot of space. A typical pool and its surround occupy at least a quarter of your backyard, with the pool surround (paved/gated area) taking up an area of about 50% of the pool surface area.

Consider how many trees you could plant in that backyard space if you passed on the pool -- quite a few! And when you plant trees, you are directly contributing to cleaning the air.

As a tree matures, it can consume 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year as it turns that CO2 into parts of itself, according to onetreeplanted.org. It also releases enough oxygen to supply your needs for two years, it says.

Lastly, pools are one of the hidden dangers around the house if you have children. While we think that people flail about when drowning, the truth is that they just sink down. To be safe, one can use a pool fence. This prevents unattended children from wandering alone into the pool.