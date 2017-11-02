What I Learned Dating French Boys

Duane Wells and I are quite the odd couple, to say the least.

He’s fancy; I’m basic. He’s refined; I’m vulgar. He has class and I prefer ass.

And yet, there’s a certain magic that makes our friendship work. Perhaps we are the yins to each other’s yangs.

Whatever it is, our love-hate dynamic makes for entertaining road trips. First, we went to Spain. And then, we journeyed across the American Southwest. Now, we’re traveling across France to learn about romance... in the country that invented it.

While in Paris, we also took a side trip the one of the oldest cruising spots in the world. It’s the garden outside the Louvre Museum - and it’s still active even today.