What I Learned from Dancing the Dying Swan

https://pixabay.com/en/dancer-woman-girl-ballet-dancer-1489686/

It’s no secret that the Dying Swan is my favourite ballet. The three minute piece, choreographed for ballerina Anna Pavlova over 100 years ago, depicts a swan, quite predictably, dying. Yet, despite the bleak prognosis for the bird, the ballet brought me, a dancer, back to life. I lived to play the part, hearing the melancholy cello and accidentally falling over each piece of furniture in the room at least once in the process.

It wasn’t just that I was clumsy. Months before, I had been diagnosed with Acanthamoeba Keratitis, an eye-threatening disease that caused severe light sensitivity, pain, and vision loss. At the time, I was blind. Confined to my pitch-black bedroom, I took refuge in dancing. Though I had never practiced the Dying Swan before, out of devotion to an art that had sustained me for a decade, I had every variation memorized. Marking my steps across the floor, eyes shut all the while, I stumbled into obstacles both physical and psychological. Bereft of sight, I had only my ears, toes, and fingertips to see my world. The rest became guesswork.

As the months stretched on, the Dying Swan lived as I languished, my entire world fading to a watery blur. Transplant surgery, a last ditch effort to save my eye, was planned. Days before I was admitted to the hospital, my mum captured the Swan’s final flight on video, even as we feared that this would be the end of my sight. Thankfully, the surgery was a success, and I regained full vision, but the same could not be said of the dance. I watched my final performance after being discharged. It wasn’t supposed to be perfect, but I hadn’t imagined how it would really look: desperate, rushed, heavy but fragile. I looked exactly like an amateur dancer who couldn’t see.

The video was hard to forget, but when I rewatched the modern interpretations, something was missing there too. About to give up my search, I reencountered the original hundred year old film of Anna Pavlova’s Dying Swan. This time, the dance was transfixing. What was missing before was now found. I saw in Anna the same awkwardness I saw in myself, yet that awkwardness could be exquisite as well. My last dance reflected my despondence. I was afraid of losing my sight forever, of running out of time. I danced, seeking what I could not see with what what I could feel instead. Anna and I both danced as an era was drawing to a close.

Yet this ending led to another beginning. The surgery gave me new eyes, in more ways than one. I saw another dimension of the Dying Swan, one that had never before been available. Like the Swan, who was limited by her earthly life-span, I, too, was confined by the belief that my illness marked the end of possibility. My eyes had stayed shut for the past year, but when I dared to open them once more, I realized I was still standing. And I realized that the rest of my life was ahead of me.