Richard Eaton, Contributor
Technologist & flat cap wearer with 30+ years tech experience

What I Learnt From Blogging Every Day For 30 Days

10/13/2017 06:08 am ET

A few weeks ago I set myself the challenge of blogging every single day in September. That's a new blog, on a new topic, every day, with no breaks.

I’m happy to say that I did it! So what did I learn from this challenge?

Firstly, that it was nowhere near as difficult as I expected. There were only a couple of times where I almost forgot to do it or felt like I wasn’t really in the mood. On these occasions, as soon as I started writing I was fine, and so pleased that I had.

I noticed that there were only two times of day that I ever sat down to write my daily blog. Either first thing in the morning, or right at the other end of the day. I “think” this is down to lack of interruptions and the ability to just sit in peace and quiet and write.

And finally, that having a backup plan of a document (well, Evernote note) with a list of blog ideas worked amazingly well. I even wrote about this as one of my daily blogs. Having that safety net in case I didn’t have any idea of what to write was really worthwhile. This did save me a couple of times when I was at a loss for what to write about. Other days, I’d have a load of ideas so I always added them to this list for future brain freezes.

If you're interested to see the varied topics, here’s the full list of the 30 blogs that I wrote. Each title is a link to the original blog too.

The 3 Biggest Lessons I’ve Learnt About Productivity This Week

Not Following Up. The Biggest Lost Opportunity.

How NOT To Sell!

How To Make Things Happen

The Current Plan For My Motorcycle Build

My Latest Project, a Motorcycle Build And The Story Behind It…

My Social Media Platform Review (Sept 2017)

Networking. Stop Rushing to Tell People Everything That You Do

My Most Productive Time Of Day

What’s New In iOS 11? What Are The Best New Features?

What Do You Do All Day?

My Number 1 Tip For Monday Morning Motivation

There Are No Downsides to Being Friendly But What About The Opposite?

Nothing Beats Meeting People Face to Face

Be less busy

Writing. Be prepared…

Filter out the negative

Too Much of a Good Thing?

How to Stop Your Phone Disturbing Your Sleep

What Camera Do I Use For Vlogging

How To Herd Cats

Want a Free DJI Drone or a 360 Degree Camera?

How to Make The Most of The Business Networking Show

Lazy Mass Marketing, Stop it!

This Is Your Life

How to View your Phone Screen on a Laptop (or Projector)

How Happy Are Your Team?

Why I Only Check Email Twice a Day

My September Blog Challenge

Thanks

Richard

