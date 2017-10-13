What I Learnt From Blogging Every Day For 30 Days

A few weeks ago I set myself the challenge of blogging every single day in September. That's a new blog, on a new topic, every day, with no breaks.

I’m happy to say that I did it! So what did I learn from this challenge?

Firstly, that it was nowhere near as difficult as I expected. There were only a couple of times where I almost forgot to do it or felt like I wasn’t really in the mood. On these occasions, as soon as I started writing I was fine, and so pleased that I had.

I noticed that there were only two times of day that I ever sat down to write my daily blog. Either first thing in the morning, or right at the other end of the day. I “think” this is down to lack of interruptions and the ability to just sit in peace and quiet and write.

And finally, that having a backup plan of a document (well, Evernote note) with a list of blog ideas worked amazingly well. I even wrote about this as one of my daily blogs. Having that safety net in case I didn’t have any idea of what to write was really worthwhile. This did save me a couple of times when I was at a loss for what to write about. Other days, I’d have a load of ideas so I always added them to this list for future brain freezes.

If you're interested to see the varied topics, here’s the full list of the 30 blogs that I wrote. Each title is a link to the original blog too.

Thanks