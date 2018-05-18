Ever since Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding cake would be lemon elderflower, the internet has been abuzz with elderflower recipes to help you re-create the flavor at home.

But if you’re anything like most Americans, you’re wondering, What is elderflower? And where do I get it?

Commonly used in British drinks and desserts, elderflower is the white blossom of the elderberry tree. Before it’s turned into food, it looks like this: