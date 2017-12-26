What is Lemon Law, and How do I get the Best Legal Help?

The automobile is generally one of the safest and most reliable personal assets in terms of the actual vehicle you can expect to receive. For some people, however, receiving a ‘lemon’ may just ruin your day, as well as your expectations of a certain vehicle.

Getting the Right Help

If you live in the state of Pennsylvania or New Jersey, then you are guaranteed some of the best legal service regarding the resolving of a lemon case. Here you will find professional lawyers working at Timothy Abeel & Associates, who specialize in all manner of incidents and cases regarding this field.

The friendly and expert individuals that work for Timothy Abeel will assist you in any way possible in order to get you all of the rightful returns and compensations that you are entitled to as a consumer and citizen of the United States.

Finding the right level of help in this unique case requires individuals that have trained and specialized in this kind of issue. There are plenty of lawyers that are well-versed in laws to do with car insurance, or with accidents and collisions, but with the case of “lemons”, you really do want to work with those that have dedicated their professional lives to aiding those that encounter this cumbersome vehicle problem.

What is a “Lemon”?

Simply put, a “lemon” is a vehicle which continues to have malfunctions, to the point where legal action must now be employed in order to guarantee the purchaser proper compensation for what is a very costly and debilitating series of transportation-related setbacks.

It is estimated that around 150,000 vehicles manufactured within or imported to the United States (around 1% of all vehicles) will unfortunately become lemons. These are cars that have proven to be relatively unfixable, and the technical issues mean that such a car must now be returned to the manufacturer.

As with all law cases within the United States, each state has its own unique sets of code and conduct relating to lemons, and what actually qualifies as a lemon varies throughout the country. Of course, you are most likely to encounter a general qualification no matter where you live, that of a vehicle requiring several services and mechanical attention to the point where it is as good as useless.

Making Sure that you are up to Speed

While lawyers will indeed handle the lion’s share of your legal and compensation-related needs, you really should become accustomed to the specific lemon laws within your own state. The old adage, “Knowledge is power”, is never truer than when it comes to protecting yourself from a faulty sale as essential as that of a vehicle.

Not only is your car your main and most frequently-used means for transportation, it is also an incredibly costly asset. It can cause a purchaser no end of frustration and setbacks when such an essential factor in daily activity continues to break down.

In the worst case, a lemon can cause an accident or collision, when your car malfunctions or breaks down on a busy road. In such cases, where your or the lives of others were endangered for no fault but the manufacturer, you will obviously have a serious case on your hands.

How do I Know if my Car Qualifies as a Lemon?

While each state will have its own lemon laws, as mentioned above, you can expect the following criteria to be broadly applied:

1. Your car must possess a serious defect which can be covered by the attached warranty, and such a defect must have occured within the warranty coverage time period, as well as the appropriate level of mileage.

2. It must then have failed to obtain a roadworthy status after a fair amount of attempts at repairing.

Please keep in mind that most acceptable lemon cases will generally only apply to newly purchased vehicles, and second hand cars will generally be omitted from consideration under lemon laws.

That being said, please contact your local legal experts to find out whether your state does indeed consider second-hand vehicles under the appropriate lemon laws or not. While a second-hand car will obviously not have a first-hand car’s level of legal and warranty coverage, you still deserve the best quality and service possible.

Regarding Substantial Defects - A Common Lemon Law Issue

What is known as a “substantial defect” is a problem which will result in major impairment of the vehicle’s usage, overall value, and basic safety. These are issues such as wonky steering, or faulty brakes.