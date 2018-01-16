What is Re-purposing jewelry really?

We found that there are many other’s that appreciate vintage and unique items. Re-purposing has been a “thing” for years. More recently, re-purposing has been celebrated by 21st century hobbyists and arts-and-crafts organizations. Artisans (such as myself) and hobbyists have taken Re-purposing to another level. Most that are drawn to this type of products are old souls, ones that enjoy the nostalgia it brings. It could be a memory as a child or from their parents or grandparents. A little piece of history.

What exactly is Re-purposing you ask? Re-purposing is the use of a tool being re-channeled into being another tool/object, usually for a purpose unintended by the original tool-maker. Typically, re-purposing is done using items usually considered to be junk, garbage, or obsolete to some. This is where the magic starts! This old adage is true in this game “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”. With that said, we have put our creative hats on and made pieces we feel are art. Absolutely conversation starters, as products such as ours cannot be found in the masses, hence making it so unique.

How is this done you may wonder. We scour piles of what most consider junk or render useless and turn them into jewelry. An old vintage typewriter for example that was tossed away without a care, we bring back to life by creating bracelets or necklaces with the keys. How about all those spent shell casings that litter many gun ranges, we re-purpose those into art you wear on your neck or hang your keys by. Bringing back what we consider the good ‘ole days, when jewelry was made here in the U.S.A with quality materials. None of this replica, plastic made by the masses in another country. Wearing a piece of The Rusted Key history holds some type of pride and expression of independence and unique quality of the wearer.