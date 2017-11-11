What is that ‘The Leverage King’ do that makes him called the king

From the hat-full of people doing their jobs or businesses, only a few are the ones to create magic in whatever they are doing. One such magician is Ricky Aranda who is recognized as ‘The Leverage King’ just at the age of 30 in the market of real estates. Putting something on investing grounds in a hope of potentially increased returns does not count as everyone’s skill set but is definitely for Ricky, as he knows the right ways to do it and earn the title very well too. Ricky has a very straight and candid approach towards doing his work and definitely is acing at it while living a grand lifestyle collaterally. He wants to tell his 20 months old son, Aace that a person can be his own life’s architect, make it however huge you can make it.

Ricky credits his apex business to his power at focusing only on money producing tasks and having winners in his team. He advocates that whoever controls your hours, controls your life so he has created his own time for himself. His work now provides him with opportunities to even get away from it and enjoy his life while not getting affected by it at all. For him, business is something that will make money for you even if you are not always available at the workplace but if you’re into some job or providing service to someone then, you must have to be at your physical presence at the time for the person you are working for. He believes in not getting burn out by doing everything on his own and rather delegating some tasks to those who can do it. That’s Ricky’s mindset while he is on with his work.

“It’s ok to be rejected. Every ‘No’ is a closer yes. Develop a relentless mindset to always keep pushing.” says Ricky when asked about tricks to get into real estates. According to his rich experience in the field, he suggests the new bees to find a mentor for themselves, as it’s always a good platform to learn from. This way, the person would even skip over a lot of mistakes because he is learning from someone who is many years ahead of him. Real Estates shouldn’t be something taken as a part-time job and must be either worked upon wholeheartedly or not at all, there should be nothing in between.