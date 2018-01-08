What Is the Basic Structure of a Research Paper?

What is the best way to get started in writing research papers? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by David J. Malan, Gordon McKay Professor of the Practice of Computer Science, Harvard University, on Quora:

What is the best way to get started in writing research papers?

I’d start by reading papers in your area(s) of interest, as by taking a course or just on your own, taking note of structural similarities and writing conventions. (Here are some classics, thanks to Harry Lewis of Harvard University.) And, if you don’t already have a research project in mind, reach out to a professor whose area of research appeals to you.

As for the writing itself, it’s not uncommon in computer science for papers to be structured along the lines of:

Abstract

Introduction

Background

…

Related Work

Future Work

Conclusion

Or some variation thereof, wherein the ellipsis represents sections on your methodology, arguments, results, and the like.

Writing-wise, perhaps most helpful for me early on was an exercise my advisor had us do in graduate school: for each paper we read, read everything but the abstract, then write our own abstract, have others critique it, iteratively improve it, and ultimately compare it against the paper’s actual abstract. It was a helpful way to learn how to distill a paper into its essence and communicate as much.

Collaborating with others on research papers, too, is helpful, as you can then take ownership of just a piece of the paper while learning from (ideally more experienced) collaborators how best to structure the whole.

And do share any drafts you write with others, soliciting feedback, iteratively improving the paper before you submit!