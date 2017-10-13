What Is the Best Way to Do Research for Writing Historical Fiction?

What is the best process for researching before writing a historical fiction? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Before co-writing a guest episode for Tremontaine (with Delia Sherman), I created the historical series Whitehall for Serial Box. Before that, I wrote plays set in the Restoration period (Or,) and 1702 New England (A Discourse on the Wonders of the Natural World), and I’m currently doing research for a play set in Elizabethan England. Based on my experience, the best way to write historical fiction is to spend years doing what I call “accidental research.” That is, to fall in love with a period in history, read works written in that period, rather than historical fiction written now and set there, steep yourself deeply in another time, another way of thinking, another way of speaking and writing, so that when you come to create your own story, it feels more like vising a country you know very well, than like arriving as a stranger in a strange land hastily trying to interpret their customs and language.

Before I wrote Or, (about Restoration playwright Aphra Behn, King Charles II, and actress Nell Gwynne), I had spent years immersed in the period. I’d studied and performed Restoration theater as a young actress, read and seen many plays of the period, visited London to see remnants of that time’s architecture, read the diaries of Pepys and Evelyn—all for sheer pleasure. From the first time I rehearsed a scene from Congreve’s Way of the World as an acting student I fell in love with the wit, the style (the clothes!), a certain brave and carefree way of engaging with a dangerous world, and I wanted to spend more time in that world. By the time it occurred to me to write the play, and later to set Whitehall in the same period, all the deliberate research I had to do was in nailing down the specific timelines and events, and boosting my understanding of the details of people’s lives. That was a lot of work, still, of course! But I already had an instinctive understanding, a gut feeling, of what that turning point in history was particularly about, at least to me.

So of course, that’s not a helpful answer if you aren’t already years into steeping in another period but you want to write fiction set there! So my abbreviated answer is: steep yourself now. Read everything you can get your hands on from the period, not only about it. Of course, present-day work about the past is part of the research process, but nothing can take the place of reading what people wrote then.

In another example, for my play set in the aftermath of the Salem witch crisis I found and read an 80 page sermon published in 1692, “Wonders of the Invisible World,” from which I got both my title, and a strong (and startling in many ways, to me) idea of how certain powerful men of the time justified executing accused witches, and how that mindset resonates with certain ways of thinking today. If all I knew of the period was, say, another play set there but written in the 20th century, The Crucible, I would be arguing with or echoing a near-contemporary, rather than engaging with something true and real about another time.

Maybe another way to think of it is, to write about the past, you have to travel to the past and spend some time there. And what’s historical fiction but a kind of time travel, the only kind we have?