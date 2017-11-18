What is the Biggest Misconception About Eating Disorders?

What are common misconceptions about eating disorders? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

One of the most common misconceptions about eating disorders is that they are caused by the Victoria Secret fashion show, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, Hollywood, the fashio-beauty-industrial complex, or the media.

Certainly, fashion models and others who are asked to maintain low body weight as a condition of employment may develop disordered eating. Just like attorneys and software entrepreneurs may become workaholics after being compelled to put in long hours.

But regular people, like me, don’t develop eating disorders because they stared at a photo of Victoria Beckham too long. They stare at Victoria Beckham because of an inner compulsion, which can have elements of anxiety, depression or OCD, that manifests itself in food restriction.

I developed anorexic habits in close to a cultural vacuum. When I was 11, I’d never read a fashion magazine, nor had I seen a movie that wasn’t a kid flick. We only had a few TV stations, not that we ever got to watch TV much as our parents locked it in their room, only bringing it out to watch the nightly news or our allotted hour of TV per week.

I learned about dieting though a book purchased at a thrift store, and I thought I’d try it. I tried a lot of things when I was a kid, and didn’t stick with the uncomfortable ones. But it took hold regardless, and after awhile I did seek out sources of “thinspiration” in traditional beauty ideals.

But I came looking for those things, they didn’t look for me.

I hate it when people automatically assume we’re such slaves to culture.