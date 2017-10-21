What is your problem?

For example, here is a cup: should I lift it or should I put it down? You can’t say. If I am thirsty, I should lift this cup to drink water. If the cup is too hot, I should put it down, so it doesn’t burn my hand. But if you say, as a rule, you should always put the cup down, it won’t always be the right decision. Decide what the situation is first, and then you can decide whether to lift the cup or put it down. So, if you hold a thought in your head and it’s not good for you, then let it go. So, if you just say “Empty your mind” without knowing the situation, it doesn’t work. But, if there is greed in your mind, you should empty it. Greed is not wanting to do something or become something. Greed is defined as wanting two things that contradict each other. And if you become greedy, then you bring suffering upon yourself because it’s impossible to have two contradictory things at the same time. In that situation, you should empty your mind and let one of them go. So, if you just say empty your mind without any understanding of the situation, it is just rhetoric.