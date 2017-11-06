What It Feels Like To Get "Used To" Mass Shootings in America

It happens so much now that I don’t cry about it anymore. I don’t get mad anymore or think “Surely, this time, someone will try to do something.” I used to feel that way. I used to write about it on my Facebook wall, argue with friends and family, research other countries. I researched gun control in other countries off and on for years, trying to see if I could find an answer to stopping this—not that anyone would listen to me.

Now, it just seems like it’s a part of our American life, just something we have to deal with. No one is even going to try to do anything about this.

Some of our politicians will say, “This is not a gun control issue.” Some of our politicians will say, “Now is the time to talk about gun control.” But no one ever does anything about any kind of gun control. We don’t even try to see if we can do better.

Some of our politicians will say, “This is a mental health issue,” and some of our politicians will agree with that. But no one ever does anything to address our mental health issues in this country. We don’t even try to see if we can do better.

It goes something like this: We have another mass shooting. Our leaders post about how they send thoughts and prayers to the families. Our leaders Tweet condolences, which just feels so authentic, right? We read about the events. Feel a little less safe. Then, we just have to move on and wait for the next one. Rinse. Repeat.

I’m a pretty sensitive soul. I feel deep empathy for others and can feel the pain of others more than I would like. I feel like I might be an empath, and let me tell you, it’s a miserable way to be—at least when you have no power to change anything.

I feel the pain so deeply and then get so angry and frustrated when I can’t do anything about it, and that’s my pattern. Over time, I’ve realized it does me no good, and I’m growing weary of being weary. I’m not trying to get people to feel sorry for me. I’m just saying that this is who I am, which makes the getting used to mass shootings a surprise to me—and a worry.

Because getting used to this scares me.

I know I’m not alone in how I feel so deeply about things, and I know I’m not alone in the realization that I might be getting used to mass shootings in our country. That scares me too.

But what can we do?

I used to talk to my children about what happened and try to get a sense of how they were feeling. I used to try to put their fears to rest and tell them this is rare and that someone will surely do something to try to keep these things from happening again. I would tell them they were safe at school, even though I had my doubts.

I don’t do that anymore. I don’t even know what to tell my boys about this. I’m afraid to even mention yet another mass shooting because I don’t want them to end up like me.

I didn’t cry last month when I heard about the Vegas shooting, and that’s a worry to me. My heart aches for the victims and the families, but I didn’t cry when I heard about the mass shooting in Texas. I realized I’m getting way too used to this.

And this made me think about how I’m feeling and why it has changed so much. Here’s how I feel it’s impacting me: I try to keep my fears in check, but I’m nervous every time I take my boys to the movies. I don’t go to concerts, and I feel uneasy when I’m at public places. When there was a school shooting—and sometimes even when there wasn’t—I would be worried about dropping my sons off at school. I’ve heard others say similar things.

Of course, who am I? Who cares how I feel? Who cares if I feel uneasy and scared?

I’m highly aware that my feelings are not the important ones here. The people who really matter are the victims and their families. But I can’t help but wonder if the fact that some of us are getting “used to” this is a really bad sign.

I have a strong feeling of hopelessness, and I can’t help but think that some of our country’s issues are “hopelessness” issues that may need to be addressed.