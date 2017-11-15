What It Takes to Be an Internet Entrepreneur - An Interview With Prashant Sharma

When it comes to global social change, millennials are key to the puzzle. My hypothesis is that leadership development is a vehicle for enterprise growth, and, ultimately, social impact.

I’m continually blown away by the incredible young talent that I’ve the privilege to engage with each year. It’s inspiring to witness the myriad of ways in which these young leaders leverage entrepreneurship to improve our world.

I want to take a moment to highlight one fellow in particular, Prashant Sharma of SoloAdsX - a social enterprise creating a dependable directory of hard-working traffic providers and leads.

Prashant shares his startup story with me in the interview below. In our conversation, Mr. Sharma discusses his initial challenges starting and scaling a social business.

I hope you find his wisdom as a young internet entrepreneur as valuable and worthwhile as I do!

Prashant Sharma, at his desk...

What does it take to build a six-figure business online?

You need a few things to build a six-figure per month online business.

You need an amazing product.

You need an audience that hungry for it.

The audience size needs to be big enough.

Then you need a marketing medium to reach to your audience.

Then you need a product/service delivery mechanism.

And finally you need after sale services.

Most people think that building a six-figure business starts from marketing and ends at sales. But the fact of the matter is if you want to build a sustainable, scalable and a profitable business in the long run, your business must focus a lot of its attention on the after sales services as well. Because even the best marketing strategy will fall flat on its face compared to a one-on-one recommendation from a client to another person. And word-of-mouth marketing only happens if you have a solid after sales service process and if your product really delivers the results that people want.

Why do you think most people fail when it comes to building a reliable and scalable business online?

In my experience most people fail building an online business because they are in it for making quick bucks. The whole click a button and generating millions approach doesn’t work. It’s a scam that people fall for and this has been happening since the beginning of the internet itself. Most people screw up their reputation trying to make quick money. But that doesn’t work; what actually works is delivering true value to anyone who interacts with your business or any of the websites or communication channels like FB, Twitter etc. As long as you’re adding value and people are liking the content that you’re putting out, there going to be opportunities that find you automatically. And you’d be surprised at how much more money you can make just by making sure that you deliver value first.

What has been the turning point in your business?

The biggest turning point in my business would be

(1) building an email list and

(2) getting mentors to help me grow my business.

The reason why I say building an email list has been the greatest turning point in my business is because, having an email list is like owning a traffic source that you can tap into whenever you need traffic. If I want to promote an affiliate offer, I send out an email and I make commissions. If I have developed a product, I can tap into the same email list and get sales for this product as well. There is no better asset online than having an email list. The second turning point would be my investment into getting help from amazing mentors. I’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars is getting people who’ve already done what I want to do to help me reach my next level. You know the thing is; I understand that when you’re inside the frame you cannot really see the picture, so I need someone outside of the frame to help me structure my business and take it to the next level. I’ve never had one single investment in a mentor that has not produce a positive ROI. Not only that but it shaves off years and years worth of hard work and pain by cutting my learning curve very short. So if I had give advice to a younger me I would say build an email list and be very consistent when it comes to building an email list. And invest in mentors.

What is the number one advice you would give to anyone who wants to start building the online business and why?

If I have to give one advice to anyone who starting an online business it would be: Start building your email list right from the get go. And also have patience, because building good things takes some time. But if you’re heading in the right direction which is list building, it might take three months, six months or even one-year. But once you build your tribe and you have a following you can actually sell to them again and again and again and build a scalable, predictable and profitable online business. And yes work with people who already have achieved what you want to achieve; invest with them and learn their techniques, this is surest and the easiest way to achieve massive results in the shortest time possible.

Is it possible to achieve six figures just with email marketing?

Yes, yes and yes. The fact of the matter is that any big company you see online that is doing really well in the online marketing space, you’ll notice that they have built their sales teams based on email marketing. Be it a 6-figure business, a 7-figure business or an 8-figure Business; ask any of these businesses and they would swear by email marketing. A recent research done by emailexpert.org shows that every one dollar invested into email marketing produces around $44.25 back. That’s probably the craziest ROI figure that you can ever get. So to answer your question, yes it’s very possible to build a six-figure business just based on email marketing, in fact it is very possible to build multiple eight figure businesses as well using email marketing as the primary Marketing channel.

I truly appreciate Mr. Sharma taking time out of his busy schedule to share his entrepreneurship lessons with us. I hope you will check out this organization, SoloAdsX, and by just making use of their services you may reach some new potential opportunities!

Investing in a high potential young leader translates into investing in the hundreds and even thousands of other people who will be enriched and empowered because of their work and vision.