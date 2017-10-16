What It Takes to Succeed As a Young Leader

Few people can say they have built a company with 50 employees and 7-figures in annual revenue. Yet, Lukas Kurzmann, co-founder and CEO of Women’s Best, did this before he turned 25. Young entrepreneurs often have to contend with negative stereotypes, due to a perceived lack of experience. Even more so, young entrepreneurs often have older employees and clients, which comes with its own hurdles.

Despite all of this, Kurzmann was able to find enormous success. I sat down with him to learn more about the struggles he went through as a young entrepreneur negotiating million dollar contracts. This was his best advice for any young person with entrepreneurial aspirations.

1. Never underestimate how rewarding hard work can be.

Kurzmann often finds that people are shocked at how much he works each day. While many are daunted by all of the hard work that comes with being a leader, he thinks about the tangible impact he is having in millions of people’s lives. Particularly due to the typical youth lifestyle involving more socializing and leisure time, it is crucial for young people to push against the grain and take ambitious risks. Aligning these risks with passions can help make the whole experience more enjoyable.

2. Stay humble.

Young people get a bad rep for being overly eager and cocky. As a result, in business, it is crucial to always stay humble and grateful to everyone who has helped you. By doing so, you will ensure that people have a positive image of you, that your personal brand stays strong, and that others will want to help you. A major gesture you can make to give off a sense of maturity, is to have professional stationery made and send handwritten thank-you notes after any business exchange.

3. Focus on results.

One of the easiest mistakes young people make is losing track of net-outcomes. With high rates of failure early on, rushing campaigns and ignoring negative results are easy choices to go with. However, every early-stage venture needs to be extra protective that they do not waste resources. This means having a hawk-eye for results. Know what your metrics are and how you can improve them. From there, just take your time and make sure every decision you make boosts your metrics.

4. Stay healthy.

As the founder of a health and wellness company, Kurzmann can go in-depth about the importance of health. No matter how hectic work gets or how crucial a deadline is, sacrificing your health is never a good idea. Any short-term benefits from drinking massive amounts of coffee, pulling all-nighters, or eating unhealthily are counteracted by the severe and fairly quick negatives. Sleep is a huge regulator of emotions and is crucial for cognitive capabilities and no amount of caffeine can change that. Staying healthy will improve your business performance.

5. Control your personal brand.

Living in the world of social media leads many young people to view information as casual and public. However, due to the bias about lack of experience, young people need to control their personal brand more than any other business person. As a young person, a strong personal brand can open doors and create opportunities that peers will not have access to. Therefore, regulate what you post on social media and find ways to actively demonstrate your experience and knowledge on subject matters.

6. Have patience.

It is frustrating to wait to see for results. However, almost everything will have a delay. Patience, then, is vital to staying on the path and preventing excess stress. Kurzmann has worked for over two years on building Women’s Best into the empire that it is now.

At first, nothing seemed to be working right. But with time, Women’s Best caught its stride and his work paid off. While word-of-mouth can be powerful for marketing, it takes time to spread. Have patience and the rest will follow.

7. Be self-aware.

One of the most crucial skills for a young person to master early on is their emotional awareness. Explore the world and think about what you like and why. As you learn more about what you like and dislike, you will see patterns that will be key to spotting value and developing effective consumer connections.