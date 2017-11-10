What Keeps the Sun From Burning Out All at Once?

If the sun is made mostly of inflammable hydrogen, how come the sun doesn't burn out all at once?

Because the sun doesn’t burn at all. When people say that, they are being metaphorical.

Burning — fire or chemical combustion — is the chemical combination of oxygen with other elements, many of which combine with oxygen and release a good deal of energy in the process. That’s why camp fires and auto exhaust are hot. It’s not why the sun is.

The sun, like the rest of the universe, is made mostly of hydrogen. There isn’t enough oxygen in the entire solar system to keep the surface of the sun burning through chemical combustion for more than a very short time—probably hours.

Instead, the sun’s heat and light comes from thermonuclear fusion.

All matter in the universe “wants” to be iron. For any element heavier than iron (like the uranium used in an atom bomb), energy is released if you can get it to break into two smaller atoms, closer to the masses of iron. For any element lighter than iron, energy is released if you can get two to stick together making a heavier element, closer to the mass of iron.

On Earth, we can build an atomic bomb, a fission device, by exploiting the instability of certain heavy elements (mostly uranium) to induce a brief flurry of nuclear fission. This type of bomb produces energy from nuclear fission and can release hundreds or thousands of times the energy of a truckload of TNT, and is the type dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of WWII.

We can build a fusion bomb by using the energy of a fission bomb to compress and heat certain light elements (typically certain isotopes of hydrogen or lithium) enough to cause a brief pulse of thermonuclear fusion, releasing thousands of times more energy than the fission device that started the reaction.

Stars form when enough hydrogen collects in one place that the sheer gravitational attraction of the mass to itself causes thermonuclear fusion to commence. Unlike a nuclear bomb, the reaction doesn’t last for milliseconds, but for billions of years, as convection currents carry fresh supplies of unfused hydrogen into the reaction zone, and as heavier, already fused material undergoes fusion again, starting a stepladder of elemental construction, building the table of elements from hydrogen up toward iron as far as conditions will allow.

So, the sun doesn’t “burn” all at once for the same reason a candle doesn’t: It relies on convective processes to freshen its fuel supply.