What Makes a Good MP3 Player?

MP3 is still one of the most used audio file formats today. This is the reason why people are usually focused on MP3 players when they are looking for modern audio players. Even though the essence of MP3 players has not changed, the truth is that modern devices of this kind come with many different features and upgraded basic features. In addition, this is a very competitive market which means that you can find mediocre, good and great MP3 players. If you are looking for the best one, you should take a few things into account. The following is a short list of things that make a good MP3 player.

1. Storage capacity

First and foremost, you should take a closer look at the storage capacity of the device you are interested in. Most of them have their own hard disk drive, but this is not the most important thing about storage capacity. What you should be looking for is the flash drive slot. The best MP3 players today are letting users inset memory cards that have a capacity of 64 GB or even 128 GB. Some of the most popular ones like Xduoo X3 for example have two slots for SD Cards (128 GB each). In this way, you can store thousands of MP3 songs and listen to them on your device whenever you want.

2. Battery capacity

One of the best things about MP3 players is the fact that they are mobile devices. They are small and you can carry them almost anywhere you want without any problems. In order to play music, these players are using batteries. The battery capacity is marked with mAh sign (milliamp hours). Generally speaking, the higher the number of mAh, the better. In any case, you should check the technical characteristics and learn more about battery life and the amount of time you’ll need to recharge the device.

3. Screen

Users agree that MP3 players with LED screens provide the best experience. You should also check the brightness of the screen. There are some players that have touch screens, but this is not necessarily an advantage because some of these screens are too sensitive and prone to damage.

4. Radio

There are situations when people want to listen to the radio despite the fact that they have access to thousands of MP3 files on their device. It would be great if you can find a device that lets you connect to local FM radio stations.

5. Lossless audio files

Besides MP3 audio files, some MP3 players can also play lossless audio files. These files are larger, but they are capable of producing clear sounds. Once again, this feature is not crucial, but it can definitely be helpful.