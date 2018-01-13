Paulita’s New Mexico

Hatch Green Chiles are uniquely grown in an area of New Mexico known as the Hatch Valley. Hatch Green Chile refers to varieties of Chiles specifically grown within the Hatch valley. The Hatch Valley runs along the Rio Grande, from Arrey New Mexico, in the north to Tonuco Mountain, southeast of Hatch New Mexico. This area exhibits unique soil composition and ideal growing conditions that contribute to the unique flavor profile. Due to their remarkable flavor profile, Hatch Valley Chiles have been featured in numerous publications throughout the United States and even received international focus on BBC.

What Makes Hatch Green Chiles So Special?

Hatch Chile refers to varieties of species of the genus Capsicum specifically grown within the Hatch Valley. Over the past 130 years, New Mexico State University has developed most varieties of these chiles. Often grocery stores carry chiles sold as "Hatch", even though not actually grown in the Hatch Valley region. Those who have experienced both varieties can often tell the difference between the two by taste alone. The specific soil composition and growing conditions produce a unique tasting Chile with great consistency and flavor in cooking.

When Is Hatch Chile Season?

The typical harvest season of Hatch Green Chiles runs from the first of August through the end of September, but harvesting may begin as soon as early July, depending on weather conditions. Hatch Green Chiles typically have a range of 1,000 to 2,500 Scoville heat units with a mild to medium flavor. Due to a relatively short growing season, which is the only time to purchase fresh authentic Hatch Green Chiles, customers often resort to sourcing more expensive frozen or canned chiles.

Given the limited growing region and season, customers might wonder how to get their hands on Hatch Green Chiles. One issue for chile lovers is how to get Hatch Green Chiles when they live nowhere near New Mexico. With the internet you can order almost anything and have it shipped right to your door and chiles are no exception. Ordering chiles canned in liquid or even dried whole chiles result in higher shipping fees as well as additional storage needs. In comparison, dehydrated chiles pack a more fiery punch and ferocity in sauce recipes and foods compared to fresh peppers. Through the process of dehydration, all moisture is removed from the Hatch Green Chiles. This helps to magnify and intensify the heat, flavor and natural sugars contained within the Chile. Additionally, the stems and some seeds are removed, during this process, resulting in a concentrated product.

Where Can I Purchase Dehydrated Hatch Green Chiles?