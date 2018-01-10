What Marine training can teach federal workers about leadership

The central tenant of your book is that anyone can inspire change in an organization, regardless of their title. Can you explain this concept?

We talk about leadership, but not from a position of power, prestige, notoriety, seniority or that fancy corner office. We distill leadership down to the ability of anyone in an organization to do two things very well — influence outcomes and inspire others regardless of where they are on the organization chart.

Can you give me an example?

I just finished a wonderful project with a manufacturing organization, one of the largest popsicle manufacturers in the world. One of the front-line leaders on the midnight shift figured out a way to pack their product more efficiently and with less opportunity for contamination. That one person was able to do something that saved the company money and made their product safer. Everyone at every level has an opportunity to contribute, but as individuals we have to choose to lead even if we are not in a position of authority.

Do you have another example?

I was facilitating a workshop recently with an IT organization and there was a younger, newer manager who was in the course. In her work, she took initiative to do the things that needed to be done and she spoke up very clearly and constructively about what needed to change. Being such a strong performer in her own role, she was influencing standards and performance expectations for people a couple of roles above her. When there was an opening, she was promoted. She wasn’t seeking a promotion. She was leading by meeting standards, and clearly communicating when something seemed a bit off. This organization has a lot of cumbersome processes, and she consistently suggested new ways to streamline what they were doing.