What My 80-Year Old Self Would Say

Lately, I've been thinking a lot about what my 60-year old self would say to my 20-something or 30-something or 40-something self. And as I ponder, a new thought creeps in and I can't seem to shake it. Perhaps the key to time travel is not to go back, but to leap forward. I've been obsessed with that thought. I've been trying to conjure up my 80+ self. What in the world would she tell me. I'm listening. It's faint, but every once in a while I think I can almost hear the whisper of her voice.

Perhaps my younger self was not ready, able, willing, interested in listening. My my 60-year old self is anxious to listen. My 60-year old self understands the wisdom, patience, objectivity, lack of pretentiousness that is the gift of aging. My 60-year old self has learned to pause more, to appreciate the sounds of silence, that some of the most sublime joy is found in the simple things.

My 60-year old self is ready to time travel, to visit my 80-year old self. I close my eyes, and I drift.

I see her. I hear her. I like her.

Betty Martinez Lowery A then 20-something Betty Martinez Lowery shares a loving moment with her mother.

My 80-year old self tells me 60 is young -- the prime of life. I have to stifle a smile. She tells me to enjoy what I have now because some things do get harder with time. She tells me to travel now. Dance now. Buy the cute shoes now. Take vacation days. Go out to dinner. Be proud of my kids, and patient with them and give them grace for being stuck in the scurrying that is part and parcel of being their age. She tells me to enjoy my grandkids, and there is no such thing as spoiling them. She tells me the love I have for them that is like an ache in my soul is reciprocated. She tells me it will serve them well in tough times to know they were so unconditionally loved. She tells me to save for retirement, but only just enough. Spend the rest. Get the little dream house in the mountains.

She tells me I don't have much time left with my father, and as slow and painful as it is in this sad season of his end of life, how much I will miss him when he's gone. She tells me I will long to hear his voice telling me the same stories over and over again. The oft repeated tale about the first time he caught a glimpse of my mother across a crowded street, the most beautiful girl he ever met. She tells me to worry less about his dying, and to enjoy the precious time he has left and love him out loud and fiercely. To slow down, sit down, watch The Quiet Man with him for the 500th time, laugh at the same old jokes, listen to his beloved big-band music with him, tell him I love him and tuck away each precious moment in the treasure chest of my heart so I can savor them in memory when he is no longer here.

She tells me memories make up the warm, soft blanket she wraps herself in for comfort and warmth. The more precious and abundant the memories, the more luxurious the blanket.

She tells me to take care of my body for her. Exercise. Get healthy. Take my vitamins. Get sleep. Keep my doctor appointments. She tells me it's better to prevent than to lament. She tells me to focus less on what I look like on the outside and more about what I look like on the inside. (I don't dare ask, but think perhaps I should schedule that colonoscopy.)

She tells me to speak up when I have something to say. Not to waste time on those who only bring drama. Stop suffering fools. Hold on tight to those I love. Appreciate what is good in my life.

Betty Martinez Lowery The author, Betty Martinez Lowery, ready to enjoy a moment out with her husband Darrell, the love of her life.

I ask her if my sweetheart will love me for the rest of his life. She tells me he will, but more importantly that I will love him for the rest of mine.

She tells me not to waste so much time and needless energy on worrying -- that the outcome of worrying is wrinkles not results. She tells me that my best is enough. That I am enough.

She tells me that I was a good daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend. She tells me she likes me. She tells me she loves me. She tells me I lived up to my promise. She tells me she has no regrets.

She tells me our time is coming to an end, that even time travelers have to go home. I ask her if I can visit her again. She tells me I can.

She tells me to look for her in my mirror. She will be waiting.