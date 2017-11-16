What next for Catalonia?

At the time of writing, Catalonia seems the furthest away from independence since the crisis began and latest developments suggest that the ‘yes’ voters may never actually achieve their goal. Many more updates will follow but if they ever get there, what would an independent Catalonia look like?

Looking away from the political picture for now, how would the country move forward as its own state? How would tourism contribute to the economy and what currency would you actually spend when you touch down there? Would it simply be a case of heading to the currency exchanges and buying up Euros, just as you would if you were heading to Spain or would the country have something new in mind?

It’s hard to separate the ongoing political situation but it is fascinating to look at the potential for the new Catalonia.

Sport

In the wake of the initial referendum, there was much talk focussed on Barcelona and where the side may play in the future. They are a proud Catalonian club who have supplied a number of important players to the Spanish national side, even though their centre half Gerard Pique received a mixed reception from fans after he came out in support of an independent nation.

The logical answer would seem to be that Barca would continue playing in the Spanish La Liga where they are the defending champions and one of the most successful club sides in the country’s history but in a hostile aftermath, would that be a safe and sensible option?

It has been suggested that Barcelona would cross to the English Premier League and compete with the best in England but that would be setting something of a unique precedent and the thought was quickly dismissed by those who make the ultimate decisions.

As far as the national sides are concerned, Catalonia already has a national football team that has competed in full internationals since 1912 and continues to participate in the modern era. They aren’t the most active of nations however and will traditionally play just one match per year around Christmas time and a number of familiar names from Barcelona and the Spanish national team have featured.

Gerard Pique himself has played nine times for the Catalans since making his debut in 2004 while Sergio Busquets and Cesc Fabregas are also full Catalonia internationals.

There’s no shortage of talent therefore in this potential sporting XI and when you consider that Spain won three major tournaments in a row, starting with the European Championships in 2008, it could prove to be a very competitive one.

The Catalans also have national teams covering a number of sports including Basketball and both codes of rugby. As with the Spanish nation as a whole, football is by far the strongest sport but those national sides would also want to compete in their own right as Catalonia.

Tourism and currency

The city of Barcelona has always been a big draw for tourists and in the post-Franco years, Spain as a whole has been a mecca for British tourists in particular. Tourism is a life-blood for any economy and it’s unlikely that this would change if and when Catalonia became an independent state.

But what about currency - would Catalonia stay in the Euro or develop its own option? With the majority of mainland Europe adopting the Euro this is also a question for those who like to play the currency markets so would there be a new system for elite forex trading to take on board?

We know that market conditions can be swayed by events in any country and we saw, as the referendum drew closer and a vote for independence started to look like more than a possibility, how the Euro dropped in value against the Pound and the Dollar. In amongst this, the Catalonia question has had a marginal effect on the markets.

“The Catalonia-related issues have a very marginal impact on the Euro”, said Emanuele Canegrati, senior economist at BlackPearlFX.

“The probability of a real independence is lower than ever and other market drivers are taken more seriously by ForEx investors: Brexit talks, Trump’s tax reform and Eurozone macroeconomic data, which are stronger than ever, even in Spain. As time goes by, fewer and fewer traders look at Catalonia.

A volatile start to life in independent Catalonia would therefore lead to many early fluctuations in prices and that would be an interesting time for any Forex Trader. Getting involved at the ground floor stage is a rare event these days but is this a step that the Catalans would ultimately take?

Status Quo

There are a number of benefits to Catalonia if they stay in the Euro and the most obvious of these is greater stability. Those market conditions in the wake of independence are likely to have some effect on the Euro itself but chances are that any new Catalan currency would experience much wilder swings.

For investors this would also bring a degree of certainty and encourage companies and private individuals to keep their money in the region. As they look to introduce new revenue into their state, the prospect of investing in a currency that has been established for over 10 years, rather than a new and potentially volatile alternative that is out on its own is a more attractive one.

Comments from the insiders tend to back that up and on September 19, Catalan President Artur Mas, confirmed his commitment to the Eurozone and stated that an independent Catalonia “will have the euro as its currency whatever happens”.

That may sound like good news for any travellers who have Euros to spare while those elite traders who make their living from speculating on the currency exchanges will have to wait for now. However, industry experts suggest that Catalonia’s plans may not be feasible.

“An independent Catalonia would be automatically excluded both from the EU and from the Eurozone,” Emanuele Canegrati, added.

“Catalan officials have always said they feel ‘Europeans’ but the trouble is that the day after the independence Barcelona would be obliged to set up an own central bank and currency. This is impossible without a transaction period granted by European institution. Of course the best solution for Catalonia is to stay in within the Eurozone and yes, this makes sense, the problem is that it does not make sense to Europe officials.”

The Catalans remain in a state of flux and their own future seems less clear than ever. At times like these it may seem trite to look at other aspects of an independent state but they need to be considered from a number of angles.