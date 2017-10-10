What No One Tells You About The Darkness You Feel

First off- let’s get this out of the way: everyone feels it.

Even those happy clappy pretty people on Facebook.

Let’s start with busting some myths:

1. Depression and lows are not JUST for the clinically diagnosed.

Every person, at some time or another, feels doubt, fear, overwhelm that can slip into a feeling helplessness and despair. Even if things on paper seem ‘ok’ and even if they don’t feel ‘entitled’ to feeling that way.

The ironic part is the more we judge how bad we feel or how desperate our outlook can slip so quickly, the harder it is to climb out of.

2 . Times of darkness don’t only hit when you think they are warranted.

A job promotion, a new move, a marriage, a baby- all things we are supposed to celebrate and cheer, right?

But for many, change is very challenging- even change you say you wanted in your life. We question who we are, if things are right, if we are enough....and that dark cloud can land smack in the middle of those happy Kodak moments as well.

3. Something is wrong when you feel low.

It’s funny how we never judge when we are joyful and content, right?

We assume happy is a default setting.

Errr- do you know ANYONE who is actually fully happy in every moment? Na, me either.

We are not wired that way! There is a psychological term called habituation (otherwise known as adaptation) that speaks straight to this idea.

The definition of habituation is ‘ an extremely simple form of learning, in which an animal, after a period of exposure to a stimulus, stops responding. The most interesting thing about habituation is that it can occur at different levels in the nervous system. Sensory systems may stop, after a while, sending signals to the brain in response to a continuously present or often-repeated stimulus’.

Simply said- we humans, as animals, get used to things FAST. We don’t stay in a state or in a reaction for very long.

So if seeing a sunset brings you indescribable glee the first time you see it....don’t expect it to make you feel that way if you see it every night!

We adjust, we adapt, we take things for granted really really fast.

So now that we know what our brains do, why do we judge low feelings yet laud happy feelings when they are all JUST feelings??

Because we are trained to be afraid of the lows thinking we will get stuck there.

So knowing all of this, what can you now do about those lows?

1 . REACH OUT

Yes it sounds trite and can feel like the last thing you WANT to do in that moment, but having someone close to just say- ‘I feel low’ to can immediately take the punch out of that blow.

Because it normalizes what you feel. It makes you realize you are not alone and it is not a permanent state.

This isn’t about having someone fix anything as I don’t believe people are broken.

We all have dings and bruises and the way to begin to heal those is to shine a light on them and let go of the shame footprint they leave behind.

2. BUILD UP YOUR TOOLBOX

Go back to the simple things that make you feel whole, free and empowered.

When you feel that darkness, the lack of control over it is what sends most people deeper into those feelings of sorrow even if you don’t know why you feel that way.

So having an arsenal of things that shift your state is key.

Certain playlists, a smell you like, a place you feel calm in, a comedian who always makes you laugh on replay- fill up a proverbial box with your go to things so you feel more equipped.

For me, a walk in my favorite NYC neighborhood with dance music on, a cup of my favorite tea and a pair of cozy sweatpants helps me reset and recharge back to who I know I am out from under that gray cloud that lands.

3. COUNT YOUR WINS

I used to believe the darkness could swallow people whole- me being one of those people.

But every time I was able to shift that feeling, I realized how much more I was that just sad.

I was strong, I was resourceful, I was bigger than my low.

So the episodes start to last a shorter time when you can remember how far you’ve come.

No one’s growth trajectory is linear (mine is quite the zigzag actually!) but if we hold back one side of the spectrum for fear of falling, then we also limit how much happiness we can feel on the other side!

Our expansion is in direct correlation to our courage and bravery- so the more you can withstand moving through that dark....the higher you can climb! Pretty cool, huh?

4. DECIDE YOU WANT TO WIN

Not against anything or anyone. But to win in life.

When we feed into that darkness it grows.

When we push it away, it chases us.

But when we FACE it with an attitude of I can do this no matter what, the darkness starts to change in front of your eyes.

See it as a little child trying to get your attention. You know if you push they push back- and usually win, especially in embarrassing situations.

But when you work together, you can find a middle ground. So to with the darkness.

It shows up to give you a clue. That something doesn’t feel right, that something may have slipped out of alignment.

So learn to LISTEN instead of fight it.

Find out what the darkness wants you to know and use it as fuel to move forward in the direction you want to go.

The darkness is part of this crazy ride called life.....the less afraid you are of it, the more it can teach you, sunsets and all.

