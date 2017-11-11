What North American cities are strong candidates to host Amazon’s second headquarters, HQ2?originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Amazon could be building a second HQ for political leverage.

Jeff Bezos is the most ambitious, strategic executive in the world. From ecommerce to cloud infrastructure to food to pharmaceuticals, Amazon is a ruthlessly efficient, relentlessly improving operator seeking broad dominance over fundamental areas of the economy.

Though riddled with many diverse challenges, Amazon’s path to global corporate supremacy is particularly threatened by one glaring existential obstacle: regulation.

In the western world, when wildly ambitious companies develop decisive, sustainable competitive advantages, they are regulated and, sometimes, broken apart. Essentially every competent, enduring monopoly over the past 100 years was neutered by political intervention.

Thus, in order for Bezos to achieve his vast ambitions, Amazon must avoid the regulatory ire that has sunk past giants. But, how?

While other monopolies, e.g. Standard Oil, US Steel, Google, and Microsoft, relied on tactics to avoid political consequence, Amazon’s insatiable ambition and decade-long focus demand a durable strategic solution.

Since US antitrust law is primarily enforced by the federal government, specifically the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, Amazon’s solution must provide persistent overwhelming leverage on and influence with top officials in the federal government. This influence must span across divisive party lines and endure against fickle political tides. Furthermore, this solution must be subtle, economically defensible, and compatible with Amazon’s broader business strategy.

The solution that best satisfies these criteria is strategically employing thousands of workers in politically important states.

Every four years, the US presidential election is won or lost by several thousand voters in a select few “swing” states (e.g. Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota).

If Amazon builds a significant base of operations within several of these states, it could become a decisive de facto voting bloc that both parties fear to aggress. If Amazon becomes a large enough employer, its interests align with voter interests, and an attack on Amazon becomes an attack on the voter.

Though this sounds far flung, it is already beginning to happen. According to GeekWire, over the last year Amazon has significantly ramped up employment in the Midwest and the Southeast, i.e. the swing states.

Employee Growth by State

Fulfillment Centers by State

The national competition to host Amazon’s new HQ is both a spectacular justification for the company’s larger political aims and a brilliant method for winning significant business concessions. In choosing its new location, Amazon will be making a political calculation as well as a business decision, and swing states should be expected to have an outsized chance of winning.

Applying this additional consideration to Marc Bodnick’s list of cities with viable commercial opportunity suggests that Georgia, Ohio, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota are the most likely destinations for Amazon’s second HQ.