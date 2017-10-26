What NOT To Say To A Loved One With Binge Eating Disorder

Binge eating disorder is the most common eating disorder and it’s also vastly misunderstood.

Contrary to popular belief, you can’t tell who is struggling with binge eating disorder based on their weight, body type, age, race, gender, or socioeconomic status. Eating disorders do not discriminate.

For loved ones supporting those in recovery, it can be hard to know what to say. The following are some things that are unhelpful to say, and some more helpful suggestions.

1. Where did all the cookies go?

Your loved one is likely already feeling guilt and shame over their bingeing. Pointing out missing food, can serve to add to their already overcoming feelings of guilt and frustration.

A more helpful thing to say if you notice food missing is the following, “I love you and I just want you to know that I’m here for you if you want to talk about recovery or how you are feeling.”

2. Do you want to go on the Keto diet together? Or, I’m on the Paleo diet and I’m feeling great!

Food restriction (i.e. any diet, even when disguised as a “lifestyle change”) triggers and exasterbates binge eating disorder. Food restriction biologically sets us up to binge, as that trait was adaptive for our survival as a species during periods of famine.

When you ask your loved one to diet with you or talk to them about your diet or weight, it’s like talking about how you loved doing shots of tequila this weekend with an alcoholic in recovery. It’s not helpful and it can be highly triggering.

I’m not here to tell you how to live your life (although diets “fail” 95-97 percent of the time in sustaining long-term weight loss). However, it’s so important to try not to talk about dieting or your weight around your loved one in recovery.

People with eating disorders often already spend a lot of time fixating about their weight and benefit from not being further triggered to continue down this rabbit hole. It’s hard enough to let go of dieting and embrace intuitive eating and body kindness with everyone running around talking about their new “juice cleanse.”

Instead, you could say “Is there anything that I could do to support you in terms of your recovery?”

You might also say, “I really want to be a better support to you. Am I doing anything that’s triggering?”

3. Don’t you think you’ve had enough to eat?

Being “the food police” with your loved one will likely backfire.

Instead, you could suggest an activity to do together, as a form of distraction if you notice that they are starting to binge eat, i.e. “Do you want to go take a walk, or watch a movie?”

What would be more helpful (if they are open to it) could be coming up with a plan together for how you can best support them if they are feeling triggered to binge, during, or after a binge. Sometimes it can be hard to have a calm discussion about this in the heat of the moment, which is why it can be helpful to plan in advance (as well as to consider involving their therapist).

4. “You just need to stop” or “Why don’t you have more willpower?”

Telling someone with binge eating disorder to “just stop,” or to “just eat healthy,” is like telling someone with a broken leg to “just walk.”

Binge eating disorder is not about “willpower.” No one would choose to eat until they feel painfully full, to be consumed by body hatred, to struggle with feelings of guilt and shame, or to suffer from medical complications from their eating disorder.

It’s important to emphasize that they are not simply choosing to binge eat, however they can make the choice to work on their recovery and to seek help from professionals.

The Bottom Line

To those in recovery from binge eating disorder:

You are not weak, powerless, a failure-or any of the other unhelpful things that your mind may be telling you.

You are strong, brave, and powerful beyond measure. You are struggling with something that no one would choose to have. And there is a way out.

To those supporting loved ones in recovery, it’s so hard to watch someone you love suffer and feel powerless to help them.

There is no instruction manual for how you can help someone who is struggling with an eating disorder. If you have said unhelpful things in the past, it’s important that you work to be compassionate with yourself, and to work to do better in the future. Loved ones can be amazing allies in the healing process.

I’ve worked with many people who are now fully recovered from their eating disorder. There is so much hope!

With access to treatment and support, full recovery from binge eating disorder is possible.