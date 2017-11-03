What one epic day in San Francisco taught me about Chicago

Gifted 24 hours in a city far from home, what would you do? Completing early with a coaching client, I found myself with an extra day and an empty agenda in San Francisco. I decided to make the most of this unique opportunity. What I discovered surprised me.

I awoke well-rested at The Marker, a boutique joie de vivre hotel located steps away from Union Square. This trendy hotel, with genuine and accommodating staff, also allowed an early check-in.

The Marker Hotel is trendy and centrally located

There was a cute sticky note on my bathroom mirror beckoning me downstairs to a free cappuccino. I took the bait and headed for breakfast at Tratto, the hotel’s on-site restaurant.

One tasty chillaquilles and caffeine-fix later, I powered into the bright California sun. First stop: Union Square. It is a touristy shopping mecca I appreciated, but I didn’t linger. Instead, I ambled uphill to Grace Cathedral, a stunning example of French Gothic architecture. Alfred Hitchcock included the cathedral in several of his films. It glowed resplendently in the sunlight, yet was solemn within. I took 15 minutes to ponder the meaning of life while walking a labyrinth inside.

What a gorgeous day in the city by the Bay

After Grace Cathedral, I hopped on a cable car towards Lombard Street. Some call it the most crooked street in the U.S. It has eight hairpin turns and tourists zig-zag down it in their cars all day. On the way, our trolley stopped for an ambulance and couldn’t regain forward momentum. All the ‘gents’ were asked to get out and push.

Cable cars and the Transamerica Pyramid are San Francisco icons

A short walk to the Polk/Nob Hill neighborhood yielded one of San Francisco’s finest gelato experiences. Lush Gelato had been tantalizing taste buds with local ingredients since 2009. The owner, Federico, regaled me with exotic flavors like whiskey walnut crunch and ricotta lemon zest.

Lush was plush with sophisticated gelateo flavors

My favorite lunch spot, Waterbar, was too far away on the Embarcadero, so instead I took a short ride to Golden Gate Park. My veteran Uber driver had impressively just surpassed 7,500 rides.

With the Grateful Dead’s house just up Ashbury Street, I rented a bicycle at Golden Gate Tours and Bike Rentals on Haight Street for an epic ride. Crossing into Golden Gate Park, the largest man-made park in the world, I was amazed at the diversity. Bypassing the world-class art museums, I enjoyed the lakes, gardens, waterfalls, and even buffalo paddocks!

An adult bison can weigh up to one ton, be over nine feet in length, and run 40 mph!

My ultimate goal was to ride across the Golden Gate Bridge. Just past Presidio National Park, the bridge loomed in the distance. At 1.7 miles, this stunning engineering marvel was the longest suspension bridge in the world at the time of its completion in 1937.

It was exhilarating to bike across the Golden Gate Bridge. While locals can take advantage daily, it felt like a life achievement to me! Many people were walking or riding on this gorgeous, sun-drenched day. At the end of the bridge lay a hidden gem.

The Golden Gate Bridge has captivated tourists for more than 80 years

Needing refreshment, I headed to Cavallo Point Lodge. The old Fort Baker has stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge. A late lunch included a delicious turkey sandwich with chipotle aioli and marinated artichokes on ciabatta bread. Sitting on the porch and admiring the Bridge, I slowly sipped a Paloma.

After all that biking, some revitalization was needed at this hidden gem

Heading back from Marin County, I met an actor taking James Bond-esque photos. As swashbuckling as his 007 impressions were, he was also affable, approachable, and easy on the eyes (calling all ladies!).

He enjoys a martini shaken, not stirred

The bike rental company’s multiple locations allowed flexibility to drop the bike at the touristy Fisherman’s Wharf. I had to hurry to meet my friends at EscapeSF for a highly recommended escape room experience. Without giving anything away, we successfully collaborated on a 60-minute jailbreak from Alcatraz with 5 minutes to spare.

San Francisco has over 4,000 restaurants, the highest per capita in the country. We chose a late-night dinner at Foreign Cinema, and I devoured the five-spice duck with warm apricots and butter bean puree. With a Mediterranean-inspired menu, the restaurant was also showing the film Gravity on the whitewashed wall behind us. Our waitress wryly spoiled the ending, “They die.”

If we really had been incarcerated at Alcatraz, it would be ludicrous to publicly brag of our escape

So, what did I discover? I adore the city by the Bay and I cannot wait to return. My hope for readers is that you might benefit from my one-day adventure.

I also reflected on living in the world-class city of Chicago. I live here, but never play tourist. What’s to stop me from taking the same curious and wide-eyed approach and applying it to the Windy City? How can you re-visit your own location with a sense of wonder and openmindedness to possibility? What surprises await you?

