What Parenting Is Like, In 18 Songs

Most pop songs are about romance, but if you listen closely, you’ll notice some can also apply to parenting. At least, parts of them can.

Story of This Life vlogger Esther Anderson and her husband Thad put together a “Parenting Music Montage” to show what life is like with little kids ― and how well it fits the lyrics of radio hits.

The music video features 18 songs from artists like 21 Pilots, Adele, Britney Spears, Rachel Platten and more.