11/02/2017 03:48 pm ET

What People Are Buying On Amazon This Week, Besides Mushroom Coffee

No. 2 would make SUCH a great gift 😍

By Brittany Nims
kasinv via Getty Images

This week in weird, practical and just-plain-interesting items trending on Amazon, folks seem keen to stock up on ~trendy~ health foods like ghee and mushroom coffee, as well as holiday gifts like bath bombs and card games, but that’s not all.

We’re using the retailer’s trending data to uncover some of the most practical purchases people are buying on the site each week. Below, check out our favorite things trending up on Amazon right now.

  • 1 This adult party game
    Amazon
    Perfect for meme lovers.
    Price: $30
  • 2 This women of NASA lego building kit
    Amazon
    It includes four minifigures of Nancy Grace Roman, Margaret Hamilton, Sally Ride and Mae Jemison
    Price: $60
  • 3 The Roku Express streaming player
    Amazon
    Stream all of your favorites, like Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO. 
    Price: $30
  • 4 This painless hair remover
    Amazon
    Removes facial hair instantly and painlessly.
    Price: $20
  • 5 This 12-pack of USA-made bath bombs
    Amazon
    They're made of natural, moisturizing ingredients that won't stain your tub.
    Price: $25
  • 6 These bluetooth headphones perfect for the gym
    Amazon
    They're sweat-proof and wireless, too. 
    Price: $20
  • 7 This mushroom coffee mix
    Amazon
    This is exactly what it sounds like: coffee mixed with mushroom extracts. It supposedly gives you the caffeine you need, without the jitters or the caffeine crash.
    Price: $10
  • 8 This gravity maze
    Amazon
    It's a game of logic. 
    Price: $30
  • 9 These key finders
    Amazon
    You can even use them for phones, bags, and wallets.
    Price: $60 for a 2-pack

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

