In July 2017, I wrote an open letter to President Trump about his highly inappropriate Twitter use and how that hurt his presidency and our country. A previous article also focused on how Twitter had the right to remove Trump based on his slanderous use of the platform.

I would ask, now, why isn’t Twitter now considering to cancel Trump’s account? It would be the best move of a company in a free nation. And it would protect Americans from belligerence, lies, privilege, and hate speech.

Living across the world, I was shocked and surprised that many nations have covered in detail the explicit and hateful words of Trump. It is worse than Watergate because it is a truth of hatred against a people, not just a party. It is worse than President Clinton when he lied in office because Clinton’s transgression was not in serving the country but in carelessly abusing his own freedoms. Of course, some may differ in opinion, but when Clinton lied, he was lying about his personal behavior - not about his political work. Again, there is room for disagreement and I support that!

I hope President Trump resigns. I really do. At the same time, there is hope for all of us in watching this terrible season. There is hope for this reason:

America is a courageous country built on the hopes and dreams of all of its immigrants. America is an immigrant nation after all. The freedom America boasts comes from its protection of immigrants over the centuries since the country began. With that said, abuses cannot be tolerated by presidential leadership.

I don’t know what restoration in this case looks like, but I do not think that President Trump deserves to continue being president. A stubborn heart is one which refuses correction — and that is what I see. And I wish it weren’t true, I really do.

So now what? I want to encourage all Americans to be kind to the immigrants in their life sphere. Remember, kindness is a fruit of a heart that bears no malice. Kindness is free even though it takes effort. As for the hatred that is visible, I hope that it leads to restoration somehow. I don’t know how that can be. I am sad for every immigrant who has ever considered America to be the land of the free and brave because it is a broken place right now. I ask for countries and the amazing people in them to forgive us. We have broken many hearts and our heart as a nation is broken. But we will rise as a country. Truth will be victorious. It will come to pass. I am sure of it because I am proud of our nation — though entirely un-proud of its elected leader.

