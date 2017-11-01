WHAT REMEMBERING LOOKS LIKE

I jammed my finger in a door.

The pain was excruciating, and literally bought me to my knees, as I alternated between trying not to vomit, and feeling like I would pass out. That raw searing burning violent debilitating sensation eventually moved to a throbbing, but constant, ache. My finger is still a little tender, and every now and then, I am taken off guard, when I recoil as it is knocked. I look at the blackened nail and cringe about what happened.

My little girl was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The pain of this news was excruciating, and literally bought me to my knees, as I alternated between trying not to vomit, and feeling like I would pass out. Over time that raw searing burning violent debilitating sensation eventually moved to a throbbing, but constant, ache. My heart is still a little tender, and every now and then, I am taken off guard, when I recoil as it is knocked. I look at all my child has been through and cringe about what has happened.