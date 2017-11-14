What reminds you you're still alive? A reflection on Torah and humility

Note: This is adapted from a talk as part of the Open Space program at the University of Chicago Divinity School. A companion source sheet can be viewed at Sefaria.org.

Many years ago, a friend who is an art professor told me about a conversation he had with his young daughter. As he was leaving for work one morning, she asked him, “Daddy, what do you do at work?”

“I teach adults how to draw,” he replied.

“Huh,” she said. “Did they forget how to do it?”

I have always loved this story because it reminds me of something I have found to be true: Having been a parent of three young children myself, I can testify that so many of the things that come naturally to us when we’re young—play, discovery, curiosity, the ability to make our own fun, unabashedness about asking questions—seem to be drummed out of us somewhere along the way. We all used to draw, and at some point many of us forgot.

I mention this because it well reflects my first reaction to theme of this quarter’s Open Space reflections: What reminds you you’re still alive? When I first heard the question, I thought: Did we forget? How is it possible to forget that we’re alive? And what does it say about our condition that such would be the case?

But then I experienced the reflection of Luke, our student coordinator, during the first Open Space of the quarter, and I realized that the question I think he was asking—or, at least, the question I heard in the Naomi Shihab Nye poem that inspired him—was perhaps better framed as, “When do you feel most alive?” Given that I am aware of my life with every breath I take, every bite I eat, every morning I wake up and every night I go to sleep, the question for me becomes about deepening my appreciation of the miracles of my life—my close and intimate relationships with my wife and children; my religious habits of blessings and prayer and a host of embodied practices; my efforts to create reflective space, quiet moments, and to notice the awe-inspiring beauty and power of Creation.

But one of the times I feel most alive comes when I study Torah, by which I mean not only the Pentateuch, but the full range of Jewish literature from the Bible through midrash, Talmud, halakha or Jewish law, Jewish philosophy, Hasidut, and many more. When I study Torah I experience myself entering the presence of people and places not physically present in my temporal and spatial world, but who become present through my engagement with their words, stories, arguments and teaching. When I study Torah I have something like the experience that the great twentieth century teacher Joseph Soloveitchik, once described: I read the words of Moses, and Moses enters the room; I read the words of Hillel the Elder, and Hillel the Elder enters the room; I read the words of Maimonides, and Joseph Karo, and Rabbi Yehuda Leib Alter of Ger and Martin Buber, and they all enter the room. And in that presence, I experience myself as the custodian of lives. I experience myself as alive on dimensions far exceeding the ones I normally inhabit.

This is perhaps a slightly different kind of study than we engage in in the academy, where deconstruction and a hermeneutics of suspicion are often our first impulse. When I study Torah I am engaging with a canonical text, which I once heard defined elegantly by the Israeli philosopher Moshe Halbertal as a text which we grant a charitable reading. If there is a gap in my understanding of a canonical text, the first question I ask is not, “What’s wrong with the text?” but rather, “How can I understand this text?” Reading a text charitably thus requires a kind of humility—a humility which is at the heart of my feeling alive in learning, a humility which makes room for the text’s authors to be present, a humility which makes room for myself and my study partner to be present.

So allow me to share some Torah with you.

One of my favorite passages in all of Jewish literature is a short line of Hillel the Elder. Regarded as the father of Rabbinic Judaism, Hillel was roughly a contemporary of Jesus, and is memorialized as a kind of Yoda-like font of wisdom in the Talmud. Here he offers us a tantalizing kernel, which, after we consider it, might just bear the dimensions of life itself: “An ashamed person cannot learn, and an impatient person cannot teach.” The word ashamed here could also be translated as embarrassed. The idea would seem to be that, if we are too overcome with shame or embarrassment to set aside our pride, to ask a question, there is no possibility we’ll be able to learn. Learning requires an act of decentering, of moving outside ourselves, of making the kind of space that Mary Oliver refers to in her short little poem, Praying: “A silence in which another voice may speak.” We have to humble ourselves in order to learn. And yet, we cannot humble ourselves so far that we do not ask a question. Humility can lead us to hide, to debase ourselves, to ignore our own responsibility to the learning enterprise. If we are embarrassed, we cannot learn.

And on the other side, the impatient, haughty, full-of-themselves person cannot teach. The teacher, who occupies a position of power by virtue of their knowledge, can easily fall into the trappings of their position and can likewise hide behind it. The teacher thus must exercise the same humility as the learner: decentering, stepping outside of themselves, giving up their position for the sake of the learning enterprise.

Twelve centuries after Hillel the Elder, Maimonides, serving as physician to the Sultan in Egypt, elaborated on the Sage’s statement in an amazing formulation of his own.

“When a master gave a lesson which the disciples did not understand, he should not get angry at them and be moody, but go over it again and repeat it even many times, until they will understand the depth of the treatise. Likewise, a disciple shall not say, I understood, when he did not understand; but he should repeat and ask even many times. If the master angers at him and becomes moody, he may say to him: ‘Master, it is Torah, and I need instruction, but my mind is short of understanding’!”

To me, what is so remarkable about this passage is the joint responsibility teacher and learner have for the learning environment. The humility outlined so pithily by Hillel is now fleshed out into an incredible scene: A teacher who doesn’t lose their cool when the student is earnestly trying to grasp a concept but is having trouble; and a student who reminds the teacher not to lose their cool with the plea: “Rebbe, Master, we are both servants of Torah. Remember that. I’m not trying not to learn. I’m doing my best. Please, let’s try again.”

I never tire of studying this passage, because in my dialogue with Maimonides I constantly find new layers of understanding his words. At various stages of my life, I have found myself the teacher of middle schoolers or high schoolers or college students or graduate students or young adults or older adults; I am constantly the teacher of my own children; I am a teacher on social media and in speeches and sermons and workshops. And in every setting, I find new expressions of what it means to humble myself in service of learning, to get out of my own way as a scholar, to pull what I like to call the Obi-Wan Kenobi move of pedagogy and become more powerful by surrendering my natural desire for control. And likewise, I have been and continue to be a student, who reminds myself and my teachers that I seek to understand, and that when I haven’t understood it is not because there is a problem in the text or a problem in me or the teacher—the problem is we simply haven’t yet arrived at a point of communion.

Which brings me to a final favorite text, one from outside the Jewish tradition, by the twentieth century German philosopher Hans-Georg Gadamer.

This is not an external matter of simply adjusting our tools; nor is it even right to say that the partners adapt themselves to one another but, rather, in a successful conversation they both come under the influence of the truth of the object and are thus bound to one another in a new community. To reach an understanding in a dialogue is not merely a matter of putting oneself forward and successfully asserting one’s own point of view, but being transformed into a communion in which we do not remain what we were.

When I read this passage in Gadamer, I hear him echoing the call of Hillel and Maimonides to humble ourselves—not only when approaching canonical texts, but in all the encounters in which we seek genuine understanding. When I study Torah, and particular when I study it with a havruta or study partner, I and my partner place ourselves under the influence of its truth. We aim, as much as possible, to set aside our own egos and search together for a common meaning. And when we achieve that, when we find a common understanding between the people talking in the same time and space and the person or people whose voices are borne in the text we share, we experience something miraculous: a new communion, a transformation, a rebirth. This is perhaps one of the meanings of the words of thanksgiving we recite daily in traditional Jewish liturgy, to the One who renews the act of Creation each and every day.