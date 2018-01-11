What resistance can mean in the environmental justice space

By now, most of us have heard of Migos and the phrase “Do it for the Culture,” but what does that mean outside of music? Migos explained in a follow up interview that their album C U L T U R E is about the impact of being self-sufficient and leading their own cause. Quavo stated “We’re multi-talented. We’re very creative. We got long vision. We can make all types of music, all genres. We can dress. We record ourselves. We engineer ourselves. We mixed and mastered the whole C U L T U R E album ourselves.” There have been federal environmental programs designed to improve living for communities of color. However, under this new Administration we are seeing those programs on the chopping block. It’s safe to say we can look forward to additional rollbacks on past water and air quality promises. Now is the time for young people of color to take the lead in creating the change we want to see. We must do it for the culture.

Trump greenlit the Keystone XL pipeline, a dangerous pipeline oil system, that would carry over 830,000 barrels of oil across Canadian and American soil, notably on Native American reservations. Rightfully, tribal and community members are concerned that these hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil will contaminate their water, since the pipeline crosses over 50 rivers. And true to community concerns, over 200,000 gallons recently gushed into a field where individuals work. The EPA has quietly removed top science advisors within an important national science advisory board and replaced those advisors with the Administration’s industry allies who do not necessarily have an interest in protecting communities.

Additionally, Trump’s 2018 budget proposal would also cut at least 25% of the funding to clean up hazardous waste sites. The cuts will invariably have the greatest impacts in low-income and communities of color. Almost three-fourths of the Black people in the United States live in counties that violate federal air standards. Bad air quality is a contributing factor to the 500 percent higher death rate from asthma in Black children as opposed to white children.

Historically, people of color have faced environmental harms and injustices. During the last several decades, we have seen some progress by way of an executive order that environmental justice must be considered among federal agencies and the Obama Administration raised the profile of the Office of Environmental Justice’s important work within the EPA. But Trump’s Administration stands to undo much of the progress made over the years. Our strategy to combat this Administration’s war of environmental progress must not just include youth of color advocacy in ancillary efforts; strategic and consistent inclusion of youth led advocacy is critical for our survival.

We must do it for our culture.

What can you do?

1. Call, tweet, or write your local Congressmember to urge them to support more funding for environmental federal programming.

2. Show up at local environmental planning committee meetings and give testimony regarding how those decisions impact your community.

3. Ask your state environmental protection agency to strengthen local and state protections for people of color.