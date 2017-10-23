This post was written by Global Citizen Year alum Bella Bjornstad (Ecuador ‘15).

Bella in Ecuador with her host family niece, Milagros.

It’s unexpected, but I think the most powerful part of my Global Citizen Year is what happened when I came home. Reflecting on my time in Ecuador has been like watching and rewatching a favorite movie: every time I dig back through those memories, I find something new that I didn’t notice before. Recently, looking back at photos of that tear-soaked goodbye in the Tucson Airport, I was reminded of how important I am to my family and community, and how much they sacrifice for me to achieve my aspirations. In fact, my dreams are unfolding and being fulfilled as we speak: I lived abroad and had my world rocked by culture shock; I got my dream job with Outward Bound and will continue to cultivate that incredible connection; I spend my days reading the most beautiful and insightful books of Western thought at St. John’s College. My classmates are some of the kindest and most thoughtful people I have ever known. But in order for all of that to take place, I have to be away from the people I love so dearly, and say goodbye after visits that are never long enough.

I’m home for a visit, I’ve been here for a week catching up with my family. This is the first time I’ve been home since Christmas break, eight months ago, and, like all of my short visits home, it’s a rushed attempt to pack in all the life I miss when I’m away. Tonight my dad and I will drive north and camp along the side of the road between home and Santa Fe and then he will put me on the train in Albuquerque. I’ve been doing this a couple times a year since I left for the first time, three years ago, when I moved to Ecuador as a Global Citizen Year Fellow. Even though I have done it so frequently, I still dread saying goodbye. It is always the same, I know I will have to leave and I still get that tightness in my throat before I do.

Bella and her sister hug goodbye before Bella departs for her Global Citizen Year in Ecuador.

Among the photos of my departure for Ecuador, is one of my sister and I. I am hugging her to me and we are both visibly sobbing. It’s a heartbreaking reminder of what it feels like to say goodbye and pursue the unknown. And it was so long ago, but I still remember exactly how it felt. I think now about what was awaiting me in Ecuador, and I remember how hard that year was on my family. I think about how sad I was to miss all the little moments at home and then also how sad I was to leave Ecuador at the end of my year. I remember how excited everyone was to have me back and how they applauded me for spending so much time outside of my comfort zone.

That first goodbye, before I left for Ecuador, still sticks out as the most painful and momentous. I think of all the people who made it possible and all of the time they put into giving me the tools to benefit from that overwhelming experience. I can feel that village behind me, even now as I prepare to depart for my third year of university. What would I do without them? My parents and sister, my teachers in high school, all of the generous people who mentored me, the friends who taught me how to love and be loved, they all gave and continue to give me the resources to succeed. Maybe it is hard to keep in mind, walking to class on a Wednesday or waking up early for work on a Saturday, but they are all there all the time.

Bella with two Global Citizen Year Fellows in her regional cohort.

When I read the news now, I see so much sadness and fear, and it inspires my own anxiety, but I want to have hope for the future. I want some reason to believe that humanity is fundamentally good. But I am comforted by those memories of my community sending off with all of their best wishes. Then I think about leaving Ecuador; at the goodbye party that Global Citizen Year threw for the families and fellows in my region, each fellow stood in front of all of the families and shared their gratitude for their own host family. As I was standing up to thank my family, resisting the tears that were welling up, my one-year-old niece, with whom I had spent the majority of the time in Ecuador, toddled across the room and wrapped her little arms around my legs. What a moment! I left my biological family full of fear and anticipation, but I left Ecuador full of questions and hope for my own future. I discovered a beautiful family that made me one of them and loved me like I belonged there, and I was about to return to the family that I had missed during the eight months I spent away.

When I think about that, I am filled with hope. I think it takes a little Earth shaking to be reminded how much we care for each other and how much kindness there is out there, just waiting to be shared. We value this gift of life, and desire more than anything to share it with other people. Being aware of that ample resource and seeking it out, cultivating it, and preserving it, is how we care for ourselves and our communities. Investing wholeheartedly in these little spaces and relationships that make us feel safe and strong, is the only way to overcome the fear that is causing so much hate. Ecuador taught me that; and saying goodbye taught me that.